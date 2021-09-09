The remastered version of the Stephen King-inspired cult classic is coming out next month.

Remedy Entertainment has finally released the first trailer for Alan Wake: Remastered during PlayStation Showcase 2021. Earlier today, screenshots for the remaster were leaked by a listing on Amazon UK, with Twitter user Wario64 showing off comparison pictures, showcasing the updated character models and 4K textures.

Alan Wake: Remastered was formally announced by Remedy's Sam Lake in the form of a blog post on the dedicated community website, The Sudden Stop. The remaster will include updated graphics, 4K textures, better lighting, improved cinematics for the game, and new character models for fan-favorite characters. The remaster also includes both expansions for the original game and a new director's commentary.

Sam Lake in his post thanked fans for years of dedication and love for the cult classic, promising that the remaster was almost complete and set for a fall release. He also expanded on the game's arrival on the PlayStation consoles for the first time since its release as an Xbox 360 exclusive.

I’m beyond happy to tell you that at the time of writing this, Alan Wake Remastered is nearing its completion. Confirmed, announced, coming up in partnership with Epic Games Publishing. Multiplatform. PC on the Epic Games Store, Xbox, and for the first time ever, PlayStation, this generation and the previous one.

When the game first leaked from the Epic Games Store database and eventually turned up on a Taiwanese shop, it was rumored for an October 5 release, which was confirmed during the showcase's trailer. In Alan Wake, players find themselves in the shoes of a popular murder-mystery novelist traveling to a Twin Peaks-inspired town called Bright Falls, in an attempt to revitalize his career by writing another bestseller.

But as he begins to write a new novel, he finds himself taken over by the darkness in the lake, consumed by a story he seemingly wrote. An expansion titled Alan Wake's: American Nightmare was released for Xbox 360 on May 22, 2012. There's no word from Remedy Entertainment about this expansion also receiving the remastered treatment.

Alan Wake: Remastered releases on October 5 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store. Check out the Alan Wake: Remastered trailer below.

