Rumors have been emerging of a possible remaster for Remedy Entertainment's cult classic, Alan Wake, after a retail listing for a PlayStation 4 version of the game popped up on a Taiwanese store. The listing was caught by videogame leaker and Twitter user Wario64. Although the links are not available to view anymore, IGN was able to take a few screenshots of the alleged box art and Rakuten Taiwan date.

The Alan Wake remaster is listed with an October 5 release date for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store. After Wario64 posted the listing, well-known industry analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted back, "Will be announced next week." As pointed out by some outlets, this timeframe might be referencing the upcoming PlayStation Showcase happening on September 9. Sony's planned 40-minute showcase promises to feature exclusive in-depth reveals of gameplay for titles launching this year, and for what PlayStation Studios has planned for the future. There's a chance we'll see the highly anticipated God of War sequel that was delayed to 2022.

Image via Remedy Entertainment

This is not the first time there has been mention of a possible Alan Wake remaster. Back in June, data was discovered in the Epic Games Store PC storefront. The information came from a website called EpicData, which tracks updates to the store. The same website spotted a listing for the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC, which was later confirmed, although Remedy Entertainment has been mum about the Alan Wake listing.

The original Alan Wake released on May 10, 2010 as an exclusive for Microsoft's Xbox 360. Players took the role of Alan Wake, a popular murder-mystery novelist who travels to an idyllic town called Bright Falls with his wife in an attempt to spark some creative inspiration for his next book. Slowly, Alan finds himself becoming trapped in a story he wrote himself, and discovers something in the darkness.

Alan Wake's last appearance was in the crossover DLC Altered World Event, for Remedy's other popular title Control. The expansion not only confirmed that Alan Wake and Control are in the same universe, but that Alan is very much alive, still trapped in the Dark Place.

The PlayStation Showcase begins next Thursday on their official YouTube and Twitch channels at 1 PM Pacific Time / 9 PM BST / 10 PM CEST​​​​​.

