Knock on wood, but this might be the heyday of quality video game adaptations. What was once a guaranteed equation — turning a video game into a movie resulted in a disaster regulated to supermarket DVD bargain bins — isn't the standard anymore, thanks to efforts like The Last of Us, Castlevania, and Arcane. Perhaps unsurprisingly, those examples are television series. Since a cumulative gameplay format can span anywhere from 20 to 60 hours, TV's long-form structure lends itself to most games. There's also the reverse scenario. Alan Wake, a 2010 thriller by game developers Remedy Entertainment (the creators of Max Payne), was explicitly modeled after genre television. One of independent gaming's most beloved titles from the past 15 years, AMC picked up Alan Wake for distribution in 2020. Circa 2024, the world's still waiting. Where does AMC's Alan Wake currently stand? That's a mystery worthy of the franchise itself.

Alan Wake While on vacation in the small town of Bright Falls, a struggling writer must investigate the mysterious disappearance of his wife while events from his latest manuscript, which he can't remember writing, begin to come true.

What Is ‘Alan Wake’ About?

Conceived as a psychological mystery-thriller with horror elements, Alan Wake follows the titular hero Alan Wake (voiced by Matthew Porretta, physically played by Ilkka Villi), a bestselling crime fiction author stuck with a severe case of writer's block. Set in the fictional Bright Falls, Washington, a cute small town with dark secrets lurking under the surface, Wake and his wife Alice (voiced by Brett Madden) rent a local cabin, hoping a change of scenery can kickstart Wake's next masterpiece. Instead, a supernatural force kidnaps Alice. Wake finds himself beset by nightmares, hallucinations, killer shadow creatures, and the plot of one of his books (which he doesn't remember writing) happening in real life. To rescue his wife and escape Bright Falls with his life, the player controlling Wake must assemble clues, fight down monster hoarders, and defeat a dark creature trying to warp fiction into reality.

Modeled after a four-episode television season complete with cliffhangers, recaps opening the next "episode," brooding voiceovers, and famous songs over each segment's closing credits, the Alan Wake production team wear their inspirations on their sleeves. Lead writer Sam Lake, also Remedy's creative head, explicitly references everything from the obvious Twin Peaks parallels to The Twilight Zone, Northern Exposure, Alfred Hitchcock's films, and Stephen King's oeuvre of novelist protagonists. Although formed from an influence amalgamation, Wake isn't all style over substance — although the style is top-notch. It's the video game equivalent of an unsettling but thoroughly charming indie miniseries that's meant to be marathoned in one sitting, replete with billowing fog, threatening shadows, howling wind, a quirky diner, quirkier people, and a malevolent evil. With such sustained tension, a snapping tree branch equals terror. The game earned rave reviews for its David Lynch-ian atmosphere and compulsively playable story.

What Do We Know About the ‘Alan Wake’ TV Series?

News first broke in 2018 about an Alan Wake TV series supervised by Peter Calloway, a producer and writer for Cloak and Dagger, Legion, and The Nevers. At that time, Remedy Entertainment and Contradiction Films were hunting for a network. Things seemed promising, with both companies "blown away" by Calloway's ideas, and Sam Lake's active plans to "[expand] the lore of this crazy and dark universe and [dive] deeper into certain aspects of it than the game ever did." Two years later, Lake announced AMC's involvement in a press release. The next month, Calloway left the project due to scheduling conflicts, with Jon Jashni and Jeff Ludwig stepping in as producers and Alan Wake in need of a replacement showrunner.

Since then? Crickets. Remedy Entertainment announced the sequel, Alan Wake 2, in 2021, and Sam Lake was still collaborating on the AMC series as of 2020. Remedy's small team prioritizes storytelling, so it's possible developing the adaption took a backseat to creating Alan Wake 2. That was a process at least 5 years in the making with a 13-year gap in between games. Before the sequel was released in October 2023, Remedy had expanded the original game into a multimedia franchise, including Alan Wake's American Nightmares (stylized as an episode of Night Springs, the Wake universe's answer to The Twilight Zone), a tie-in book, a novelization, a remaster of the first Alan Wake, and the six-episode live-action prequel series Bright Falls.

Why Would ‘Alan Wake’ Make a Good TV Series?

Alan Wake's setup gives any adaptation a uniquely smooth blueprint to follow. The only element not designed like an episodic serial is the gameplay, something that can be condensed into live-action scenes or removed altogether, depending on context. Alan Wake's pacing intentionally mirrors a thriller's linear narrative; initially designed as an open-world game where players could pursue anything they wanted, Remedy Entertainment adjusted its approach during Wake's five-year development period. Former Remedy CEO Matias Myllyrinne told Joystiq: "For a thriller, you want a heart-pounding thrill ride. You want to control the pacing. You want to have foreshadowing. You show the knife on the table, the camera pans away, the knife's gone." Myllyrinne elaborated to AusGamers about what else inspired the change: "We really began developing this premise when we caught onto the DVD boxset boom and we were all watching TV series, partly because the states are a season ahead of us [in Finland]. It was a really convenient consumption pattern for entertainment."

Head writer Sam Lake, applying his English literature degree to game development, also, naturally, proved crucial. Alan Wake's television mimicry "was Sam's vision," Contradiction Films' Tomas Harlan told Variety when the adaptation was first announced. Alan Wake 2 expands the concept further through a mixed-media approach. That wasn't new to Remedy, but the sequel includes live-action talk show segments, original commercials, and a lavish musical number (because why not!). Set 13 years after the first game and opening with two detectives investigating serial murders, game director Kyle Rowley cites True Detective, The Silence of the Lambs, Memento, and Everything Everywhere All At Once as storytelling influences for Alan Wake 2. The team modeled specific location and color aesthetics after Taxi Driver, Fargo, and Seven. Bringing Alan Wake to TV is just inspiration in reverse.

What’s Next With ‘Alan Wake’?

With Alan Wake 2 completed to widespread acclaim, hopefully, all parties involved have the time to take their time on AMC's adaptation. Even though 13 years was a long wait between the first and second installments, Alan Wake 2 proves that rushing rarely produces something satisfactory. Having said that, there's hardly a better time to tackle a television version than now. The potential is readily apparent. Even an author with writer's block could see that.

