It's time for Alan Wake fans to rejoice! Annapurna Pictures will be partnering with Remedy Entertainment to adapt both Alan Wake and Control into movies, TV, and other formats. Honestly, they couldn't have picked a better game to adapt. Alan Wake has received many positive reviews from critics and the franchise has a cult following. The narrative, sound design, visuals, atmosphere, and pacing are what make Alan Wake such an appealing video game.

There's no confirmation yet as to how Alan Wake is being adapted. But for consistency's sake, when it comes to story-driven video games, the television route is the best way to go. The Last of Us is a prime example of this. HBO covered everything that the game had to offer while updating its story into the new era. Alan Wake could, and should, get that treatment as well. It's already in the perfect structure to be adapted into TV.

What Is 'Alan Wake' About?

Alan Wake is a psychological thriller combined with action-adventure survival. It has a Silent Hill type of vibe, with a creepy setting and atmosphere that balances out with combat. The game centers on Alan Wake, a best-selling crime thriller writer who goes to the fictional town of Bright Falls on vacation with his wife, Alice. While they are staying there, Alice disappears, and it's up to Alan to find her. But not all is what it seems to be. His search for her turns up pages of a thriller novel called Departure that is coming to life, only he doesn't remember writing said manuscript. A Dark Presence stalks Bright Falls, which will push Alan to the brink of sanity to fight, unravel this mystery, and find Alice.

The gameplay of Alan Wake is a combo of exploring, fighting dark figures with a flashlight and gun, and finding manuscript pages. The small town of Bright Falls is surrounded by nature, so the majority of the exploration takes place in the woods, near and inside cabins, the town itself, and the lake where Alan saw his wife get taken. The monsters that Alan faces throughout the game are people, animals, and objects that are taken over by "darkness." These monsters, dubbed as the Taken, are protected by a shield of darkness, and they are vulnerable to light. Alan has to shine his flashlight on the Taken and weaken the shield before attacking them with a firearm. Finding the pages of the manuscript is an optional — but extremely important — collectible quest that the player can embark on. Alan's forgotten story is coming to life around him, so these pages can tell players events that have already happened or will happen eventually.

'Alan Wake' Is Already in an Episodic Structure

Adapting Alan Wake into a TV series is the easiest decision. Why is that? The game is already in an episode-like structure. The base game has six chapters, or "episodes," with the DLC (downloadable content) providing two additional episodes after the main storyline. The game's pacing is similar to that of a typical thriller television series as well, complete with plot twists and cliffhangers in each episode. Alan Wake was originally intended to be an open-world survival game, but the development team struggled to merge that type of gameplay with the action-thriller narrative. It was for the best, since the linear episodic structure works well with the story and gameplay.

Video games nowadays, like Alan Wake, take roughly 10–15 hours to play. Obviously, nobody would sit through a 15-hour movie that includes every single aspect of the game, as you might as well just play the game at that point. And with a film structure, there's only so much that can be adapted from a video game. Crucial plot points or characters in Alan Wake could get cut due to time constraints. Alan Wake's episode format is already there, ripe for the picking as the next best thriller television show. Each episode has its own distinct plot, yet brings another piece to the puzzle of the ongoing story. There wouldn't need to be a lot of changes if the game got adapted to television. Annapurna could even include or remaster the prequel live-action miniseries, Bright Falls, into an Alan Wake show to enhance the plot and background of the Dark Presence.

'Alan Wake's Supporting Characters Are Crucial

Alan Wake is full of interesting side characters. Some are your typical two-dimensional characters who don't add much to the plot, but there are other characters that are crucial to helping Alan solve this mystery that's shrouding the town and finding his wife. And there are other characters that leave a lasting impression on the player. Rose Marigold starts as a side character grows to one of the franchise's major characters. Alan's best friend and literary agent, Barry Wheeler, is the most obnoxious character yet slowly becomes lovable as the game progresses. The elderly Anderson Brothers may seem like a humorous duo reminiscing on their past metal band lives, but there's a lot more lying beneath the surface.

Plus, these characters are part of the Departure manuscript that Alan has supposedly written. The pages give players a tad bit more information about these characters and their relationships with one another. It's a smart way to include backstory to some of the characters without info-dumping. Still, Alan Wake and its characters can, and should, be so much more. Adapting Alan Wake onto television would be the best way to give these side characters some more background, and could even add more to the overall town. Was the Dark Presence created by somebody? Has it always existed in Cauldron Lake? What were the Anderson Brothers like back in the '70s in Bright Falls? A TV show adaptation would be the best way for Alan Wake to go to add more to the story without taking away from the original plot.

This isn't to say that adapting Alan Wake into a TV series would be completely easy. The combat mechanics of the game may have some difficulty transferring into live action, along with the regeneration of health via light sources. Still, those aspects of the game can be worked around. Just imagine how far Alan Wake could go as a show.

