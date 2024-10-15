Alana Haim has found her next two acting projects, and they're both connected to one of the most acclaimed movies of this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the performer will be seen alongside Josh O'Connor in The Mastermind, an upcoming heist story directed by Kelly Reichardt. As if that wasn't exciting enough, Haim has also signed on to star in The Drama, a film starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. The connection between the upcoming movies relies on the fact that both O'Connor and Zendaya had main roles in Challengers, the passionate and romantic tennis drama that took the world by storm this spring.

It's hard to look towards Alana Haim's future as an actress without looking back at her impressive debut in Licorice Pizza. The story written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson showed the world what Haim is capable of on the screen thanks to her role as Alana Kane. In the movie that was released a few years ago, Kane falls in love with Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman). The problem with their relationship is the major age gap between the two characters. While that wouldn't be an issue between two adults, the fact that Gary is still a teenager takes the plot of the movie through unexpected places while the characters try to make each other jealous.

The Drama will see Alana Haim sharing the screen with Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. Pattinson is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming The Batman: Part II. And after keeping audiences on the edge of their seats as professional tennis player Tashi Duncan, Zendaya is getting ready to step into the shoes of Rue Bennett once again in the third season of Euphoria.

Alana Haim Works With the Cast of 'Challengers'

Challengers captivated the attention of viewers from all over the world with the complicated relationship between Tashi Duncan, Patrick Zweig (played by Josh O'Connor) and Art Donaldson (Mike Faist). Even if the drama only earned $94 million at the global box office, it managed to leave a mark on pop culture thanks to the charming performances from the main stars. The Drama and The Mastermind will allow both O'Connor and Zendaya to deliver new, engaging performances while sharing the screen with the artist who turned out to be Licorice Pizza's breakout star.

Release dates for both The Mastermind and The Drama haven't been set by their respective distributors. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

