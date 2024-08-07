The Big Picture Alara Taneri's life changed massively post-Perfect Match, leading to new opportunities and a strong fanbase.

Taneri enjoys fashion and plans to launch her own line, with a focus on bold colors and lightweight fabrics.

Despite the show's end, Alara is pursuing exciting projects, planning to travel, spend time with family, and further develop her fashion ventures.

Alara Taneri from Perfect Match Season 2 has been a shining star, captivating audiences with her charm and charisma since appearing on the popular reality dating series. Fans couldn't get enough of her lively and spirited personality on screen, making her an instant favorite. Alongside Stevan Ditter, their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, leaving viewers mesmerized by their strong connection. Despite the initial excitement, their relationship took an unexpected turn post-show, leaving fans curious about what happened to the once-strongest couple in the house. Devoted followers of the couple continued to follow their story even after the cameras stopped rolling.

Alara has fully embraced the influencer lifestyle since her appearance on the Netflix show, showcasing her vibrant summer in Los Angeles. She has been enjoying quality moments with her co-star Micah Lussier while sharing her passion for fashion. As her fanbase expands, many viewers eagerly anticipate the exciting ventures ahead for this rising reality star. Collider spoke with Alara about her life after the show, her life in LA, beauty trends, fashion, and what's to come in 2024.

Alara Details Life Changes Since Joining 'Perfect Match'

COLLIDER: Alara, thank you for taking the time to speak with Collider. How are you feeling today?

ALARA TANERI: Amazing, thank you! It's great to be speaking with you! How are you? I'm feeling really energized and excited to chat about everything that's been going on lately. Life has been such a whirlwind since the show, and I'm loving every moment of it. It's great to have a chance to catch up and share what's been happening.

As a fan favorite, how do you feel your life has changed since season 2 of Perfect Match aired? Is it different than when you were on the show Dated & Related?

ALARA TANERI: Massively different; for starters, I didn't have my brother with me watching my every move! On Dated & Related, it was all about family dynamics, which was fun but also kind of intense. But seriously, I feel like Perfect Match 2 has definitely been a lot more high-profile. The level of exposure has been incredible, and it has opened so many doors. I have gained so many amazing supporters and met so many fabulous people; it's definitely been a fun time. It's surreal how many people recognize me now, and it's truly humbling to have such a strong fanbase. My life has changed in ways I never expected, and I'm embracing every opportunity that comes my way. Plus, it's given me the chance to really grow personally and professionally. I'm just really grateful for everything that's happened since the show.

From your social media, it appears that you and your fellow castmate Micah have gotten close. Did it make moving to LA easier by having a friend along for the ride?

ALARA TANERI: I haven't actually moved to LA, not yet, anyway. I just came over for a couple of months to try it out for size. I love it nearly as much as I love my new friendship with Micah. Having Micah around has definitely made the transition smoother and so much more fun. He's become like a brother to me, and it's comforting to have someone who understands the experience and the craziness that comes with it. We've been exploring the city together, going to events, and just enjoying the LA lifestyle. It's been such an adventure. Who knows, maybe a permanent move is in the cards. For now, I'm just soaking up all the sun and excitement that LA has to offer with a great friend by my side.

Alara's Love and Passion Expressed in Bold Color

Image via Netflix

Your fashion is so amazing and trendy. It's clear you have a passion for fashion. Have you always had an eye for fashion?

ALARA TANERI: Thank you so much! Fashion has always been a huge part of my life. I started making/altering my own clothes years ago! I actually have a university degree in fashion design, and I love, love, love fashion. It's a passion that I've nurtured for as long as I can remember. I love creating my visions, creating new styles, and new ways of expressing myself with what I wear! Fashion is such a powerful tool for self-expression, and I'm constantly inspired by everything around me. Whether it's street style or haute couture, I find beauty in all of it. Watch this space; exciting things are coming! I'm working on some new projects that I can't wait to share, and I'm hoping to launch my own line soon. Stay tuned!

What are you working on next? Do you have any fashion and beauty trends you can recommend for a summer in LA?

ALARA TANERI: So many incredible things are coming, none of which I can talk about yet, but I promise they're worth the wait! As for summer in LA, staying cool and chic is key. One product I've been loving in LA is the Caudalie face spray!!! It just makes you feel so fresh! I'm also loving the Nuxe body shimmer!! It's perfect for that subtle summer glow, giving you a radiant look without too much effort. Fashion-wise, I'm all about bold colors and lightweight fabrics right now. Think oversized hats, breezy dresses, and chunky sandals. Oh, and you can't go wrong with some stylish sunglasses to top it off! I'm also super excited about some collaborations I've been working on that will be out soon, which I hope will inspire people to embrace their unique style this season.

Alara's Outlook for the Remaining Year

Image via Instagram

What would you like the remainder of 2024 to look like for you?

ALARA TANERI: I need to get in a little more traveling before the new year and can't wait to get back to my studio to get creative again. I miss it! My creative space is where I feel most at home, and I have so many ideas that I'm eager to bring to life. Also, I need to spend some time in Cyprus with my dad and brother and some time in Wales with my mum, stepdad, and little sister Miya! Family is everything to me, and spending quality time with them is a priority. Plus, I'm planning to dive deeper into my fashion projects and maybe even take some exciting leaps in the entertainment industry. I want to end 2024 feeling fulfilled and ready for whatever comes next. It's all about balance, and I'm looking forward to combining work, travel, and family time to make the rest of the year as amazing as possible.

Perfect Match Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

