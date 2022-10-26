With the premiere of the Hilary Swank-led ABC drama Alaska Daily earlier this month, Collider is excited to unveil a new featurette that hits at the real stories and systemic issues at the heart of the series. Although the show follows Swank's character Eileen as she settles into her new life as a journalist in Anchorage, Alaska trying to find redemption, it's also meant to highlight the crisis many indigenous people face. This new video sees the cast and crew come together to discuss the real journalism that inspired the series as well as what it means for such a series to exist in the fight for change.

One thing Alaska Daily looks to highlight, according to Swank's co-star Grace Dove, is the life in Alaska outside the perimeters of the big cities. The stories of the Indigenous people that go missing or are killed, especially the women, are rarely given the gravitas they deserve considering how often it happens and how vulnerable of a population they are. Larger systemic issues have left the investigation and reporting of these cases up to independent journalists. Series creator Tom McCarthy attested to how the nonfiction series Lawless by Anchorage Daily News journalist Kyle Hopkins and ProPublica influenced the show and helped them to build a foundation based on real reporting that could stand on it as a series.

Swank and other members of the cast continue by diving into the real human element the show hits on and how it appeals to the average person by showing injustice. Jeff Perry says it's all intentional as sustained outrage drives change. The goal is for others to see their own family members in the missing and murdered women so that they can truly feel that outrage over how little meaningful progress there's been. It's all a subject that hits home for Dove, an Indigenous actress who grew up in British Columbia and personally saw those injustices happen.

McCarthy, who previously wrote the Best Picture winner Spotlight, is joined as an executive producer on the series by Peter Elkoff who also serves as showrunner. Elkoff brings his talents over from other hit series like The Resident and The Passage. To best represent Hopkins' reporting, the journalist also serves as an executive producer. Alongside its trio of stars, the cast features Pablo Castleblanco, Meredith Holzman, Matt Molloy, Ami Park, and Craig Frank.

Early returns on Alaska Daily have been promising as the show currently sits with a 69% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with much of the praise coming for its portrayal of local stories and how it places importance on local journalism. Swank told Collider previously that it was that focus on stories of Indigenous women that drew her to the project in the first place, making it stand out among the rest for how its heart is in the right place.

Alaska Daily is currently airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC with episodes arriving to stream on Hulu thereafter. Check out the featurette below: