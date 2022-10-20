Hilary Swank is jotting down names and solving crimes in Alaska Daily, the new ABC series that premiered on the network Thursday, October 6. Hunting for the truth during a time when no one cares about honesty, Swank anchors the series as a hungry investigative journalist finding herself at odds with her profession and modern times. Tom McCarthy (Stillwater) serves as the series creator, and he is no stranger to the world of journalism as he wrote the Best Picture-Winner, Spotlight. Delving into the Missing and Murdered Ingenious Women crisis in Alaska, bundle up to go down a frigid rabbit hole in this highly anticipated series.

Swank stars as big-shot New York City reporter Eileen Fitzgerald and finds herself “canceled” in the wake of a poorly sourced article and her harsh demeanor at work which some find to be cruel. Now out of work, Fitzgerald is forced to come to terms with who she’s become as she leaves behind the Big Apple for Anchorage, Alaska. Recruited to come to write for The Daily Alaskan newspaper, she’s brought on board to cover a string of missing and murdered Indigenous women cases in the community that have gone unsolved.

A two-time Best Actress Academy Award winner, Swank won for her performances in Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and Million Dollar Baby (2004). Hailed for her intensity and lived-in performances, she brings the whole works to the table in Alaska Daily as an embittered journalist hesitant to evolve for the better. Swank has gradually made the jump to television in the past several years, recently starring in the Netflix original space drama Away (2020) which was canceled after one season. Also serving as an executive producer on Alaska Daily, the ABC series marks her return to the small screen in a leading role.

Jeff Perry is co-starring as Fitzgerald’s editor Stanley Cornik, and Perry is best known for his work in various Shonda Rhimes series, including both Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. The roster of Daily Alaskan news reporters features Grace Dove (The Revenant) as Roz Friendly, Ami Park (This is Us) as Yuna Park, Matt Mallow (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman (Law and Order: SVU) as Claire Muncy, Craig Frank (Silicon Valley) as Austin Teague, and Joe Tippet (Mare of Easttown) plays a local pilot and Fitzgerald's potential love interest. With much to cover, read on to find out how to watch Alaska Daily ahead of episode 2.

When and Where to Watch Alaska Daily

Season 1 of Alaska Daily airs on the ABC Network on Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT. Episode 1 had its premiere on October 6, and Episode 2, “A Place We Came Together,” aired on October 13. Episode 3 "It's Not Personal" will air on October 20. After episodes have aired on ABC, they will be made available to stream on Hulu the following day with the appropriate subscription. For an ad-incorporated plan, viewers can pay $6.99/month, and an ad-free plan costs $12.99/month. All episodes throughout season 1 of Alaska Daily can also be streamed on the ABC streaming platform.

A fish out of water among the snow and mountains, investigative reporter Eileen Fitzgerald is in for a rude awakening after moving from New York City to Anchorage, Alaska to report on missing and murdered Indigenous women in the area. The trailer finds Fitzgerald clashing with her co-workers, and the various Daily Alaskan reporters hold disdain for Fitzgerald’s intense, and at times disrespectful work ethic. The trailer is a great showcase for Swank, and she’s in full force as she tracks down sources alongside her fellow reporters despite their differences in the mystery drama series.

What is Alaska Daily About?

Alaska Daily begins in the aftermath of an article Fitzgerald publishes in which she’s accused of writing factually incorrect information and spreading lies. To make matters worse, she’s accused of workplace misconduct due to her intense work ethic, creating a toxic work environment. Now unemployed, Daily Alaskan editor Stanley Cornik recruits her to move to Anchorage to write for the local newspaper, and she leaves her old life behind to start a new chapter. Cornik keeps a watchful eye on Fitzgerald as he monitors her quest to cover the unsolved murders of various Ingenious women in the community, but she can't solve it alone. Grace Dove co-stars alongside Swank as lead reporter Roz Friendly, and while they get off on the wrong foot, the pair decide to work together in covering the unsolved murder of a local Indigenous woman, Gloria.

More Titles to Watch like Alaska Daily

Unbelievable (2019) - For a dark, thrilling look at what it takes to solve a confounding case, this critically acclaimed Netflix original series is one of the best true-crime series to come out in recent years. Based on the 2015 news article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” the series follows the real-life story of a serial rapist who attacks multiple women in the Oregon and Colorado area from 2008-2011. Toni Collette and Merritt Weaver play the detectives solving the crime, and they become advocates for various survivors as they track down the serial rapist. Kaitlyn Denver (Dopesick) co-stars as Marie Adler, a survivor who's accused of lying by two male detectives, and she gives a riveting performance that garnered a Golden Globe nomination.

Sharp Objects (2018) - Amy Adams plays alcoholic journalist Camille Preaker in this HBO limited series, and she’s assigned to return to her small southern hometown after two local girls are brutally murdered in close succession of each other. Haunted by past demons that live in the town, Camille covers the story while combating her emotionally abusive mother (Patricia Clarkson) and wild, younger half-sister (Eliza Scanlen). Camille fishes for answers by working closely with local detective Richard Willis (Chris Messina), and soon discovers many gruesome secrets in the process that prove dangerous. Based upon the novel written by acclaimed author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), the HBO series won critical acclaim for its acting and direction by Jean-Marc Vallée (Big Little Lies), who directed all eight episodes of the limited series.

Dark Winds (2022) - One of the best new series to come out of 2022 is AMC’s 1970s set thriller period piece Dark Winds. Starring Zahn McClarnon, he plays Navajo police officer Joe Leaphorn, a lieutenant working on an unsolved double homicide. With supernatural entities at play, Leaphorn scours the reservation and local town for answers and works with a newcomer to the force, officer Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Based upon the characters and stories from the critically acclaimed novel series written by Tony Hillerman, he authored several books from 1970-2006 featuring Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee working together to solve crimes. The series marks McClarnon’s first leading role within television after having a string of supporting roles in FX’s Fargo, FX on Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, and HBO’s Westworld, and he’s right at home playing a tortured cop on the hunt for truth amidst witches and monsters.