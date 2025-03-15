Alaskan Bush People star, Bear Brown, has emerged on Instagram to mark a special occasion with a rare photo of his wife and family. Earlier this week, Bear posted a photo of his family on his @bearbrownthekingofextreme Instagram account for his 379K followers and paid tribute to his eldest son, River Brown, on his birthday. The Instagram post contains a carousel of pictures of Bear’s family and children, a rarity for the Instagram account, which mainly has videos of Bear himself.

On Instagram, Bear wrote a heartfelt message to his son. "Happy Birthday to my first born River! Today he turned 5 years old!" he wrote in the caption. "It’s hard to believe! Time is going by much too fast! River is so smart and such a sweet boy! Happy Birthday, kiddo!"

The image contains a photo of Brown holding his middle son, Cove Brown, standing next to his wife, Raiven Brown, who is holding their youngest son, Everest Brown, and River is in the middle. Other photos Bear posted on Instagram include younger photos of River spending time with his family. Fans of the wilderness show also gush over the youngster, as they wish him Happy Birthday in the comments.

The Post Comes As ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Face Cancelation

Despite the festivities, the Alaskan Bush People star has been hit with the sad news that the Discovery Channel has canceled the show at 14 Seasons. The show was last seen on TV in December 2022, but a report from March 10 via The U.S. Sun reports that the late Billy Brown’s business partner Robert Maughon filed a breach in contract lawsuit against Billy’s estate and business, Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions in April 2021, just two months after Billy passed away after suffering from a seizure at 68 years old. Following the cancellation of Alaskan Bush People, no cast member has made a statement.

One court document reads, “Testimony acknowledging that the show Alaskan Bush People ultimately had 14 seasons, with the last season being filmed in 2022.” Another statement from the documents read, “These breaches occurred despite the significant profits generated by [Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions], particularly through the television series Alaskan Bush People, which was featured on the Discovery Channel network.”

The initial lawsuit alleges that Maughon made a deal with Billy in January 2009 where Billy agreed to pay him 10% of the gross income of Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions “from the creative works of Billy Bryan Brown, specifically including books, movies, television and documentaries.” However, it is alleged that Billy, who made $500K from the show, never paid his business partner. Despite the reports of the show’s cancelation, the Discovery Channel has yet to make an official statement.

Alaskan Bush People can be streamed on Discovery+.