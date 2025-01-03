Alaskan Bush People fans were given a Christmas gift! Former star Bear Brown shared with the devoted fan base that Alaskan Bush People is now available to stream on Netflix. Despite the Discovery Channel series running from 2014 until 2022, Netflix currently only offers the first two seasons of the reality show.

Alaskan Bush People was a hit Discovery Channel series that captured the lives of the Brown family as they lived off the grid in Alaska. Led by patriarch Billy Brown and his wife Ami Brown, the couple shared seven children together. Alaskan Bush People were shocked following the passing of Billy Brown in 2021. Alaskan Bush People celebrated fourteen seasons with 114 episodes.

Fans Want More of the Brown Family

Before the end of the year, Bear Brown took to Instagram to share a photo, which included the series' poster with text that read, "Now available on Netflix." With many fans excited to have a new streaming option to watch their favorite show, many were disappointed to see only two seasons readily available. Some fans even wished a spin-off could happen in the future so they could receive updates from the family. Despite the lack of new episodes, the family has shared updates on their lives. Just recently, Gabe Brown had hand surgery. Both he and his brother, Noah Brown, kept fans abreast through their Instagram accounts.

The news of Netflix's availability means the opportunity for new viewers to learn about the Brown family. For those hoping to stream the entirety of Alaskan Bush People, all 14 seasons are available to stream on Max.

