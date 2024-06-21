The Big Picture Alaskan Bush People follows the real-life adventures of the Brown family in Alaska and Washington.

The show captures the highs and lows of the Brown family's experiences, including the tragic loss of patriarch Billy Brown in Season 14.

Despite no official announcement for Season 15, fans eagerly await news regarding the continuation of the beloved series.

Alaskan Bush People has been one of Discovery Channel's premiere reality television programs since premiering in 2014. The docudrama style series follows the brazen adventures of the Brown family as their mission is to survive the dangers of the wilderness, all while being detached from modern society. The show has released 114 episodes over the course of 14 seasons. But the last episode that aired on Discovery Channel was on December 4, 2022. After 14 seasons, will there be a Season 15 of the hit series?

Set in the wild of Hoonah, Alaska, and later the terrain of Okanogan County, Washington, the Brown family build their lives while living off the grid. The ever-growing Brown family has experienced it all during the 14 seasons of the program. From a horrendous wildfire that destroyed the family's home to the loss of the Brown family patriarch, Alaskan Bush People has captured everything going on in the lives of the Browns. Even more so, it's captured the hearts of devoted fans who are hungry for more.

Will There Be a Season 15 of 'Alaskan Bush People'?

As Discovery Channel states, "Deep in the wilderness lives a family who, for the last 30 years, has lived in the wild. For this family, sharing their front yard with some of the world's most dangerous animals is just part of life." Alaskan Bush People is truly a unique program, and the fans of the show love it with all their heart. They feel as if they are part of the Brown family, so when the Browns feel, the viewers feel too. Like many docu-reality programs, the highs and lows of the subjects' lives are depicted. Even when they happen to be tragic and life-shattering. During the tail end of Season 13, the Brown family patriarch, Billy Brown, passed away. After suffering a seizure in 2021, Brown passed at the age of 68. The adventurer and naturalist has been a crucial part of the show since the series debuted. For the 14th season of Alaskan Bush People, the Brown family dealt with the aftermath of losing a loving husband, father, and grandfather. But did the loss of Billy officially put the program on pause?

As time passes, with more than a year following the end of Season 14, fans continue to speculate about what the fate of their favorite show might be. Following the end of Season 14, there has yet to be an official announcement from the network or the family. Despite dealing with legal problems surrounding Billy's estate, matriarch Ami Brown has continued to endure some health problems. In 2022, doctors discovered two large tumors in Ami's ovaries. While they were non-cancerous, there is still a chance Ami may endure cancer again. Fans will remember when Ami was diagnosed with lung cancer and doctors gave her a three-percent chance of survival. Thankfully, she did beat it, going into remission only a few years before her second hospitalization.

As it appears, each member of the Brown family is living their own lives apart from Alaskan Bush People. Whether it's growing their own families or tackling personal projects, the Brown clan doesn't seem in quite a rush to return for another new season without Billy Brown. Living off the grid may not be as defined as it used to be, but the program has shown individual and family growth throughout the years — perhaps individual spin-offs may be the new direction for the show.

Where Is the Brown Family Now?

The Brown family is known as "The Wolfpack." As the family has expanded over the years, fans have watched the parents and siblings grow. Billy Brown was an avid hunter, expert outdoorsman, and the leader of the Brown family. The vocal reality star was the face of the program. As a teenager, he explored the country before eventually settling in the Pacific Northwest as a commercial fisherman. Billy married Ami in 1979, when he was 26 and she was 15. The couple then relocated to Alaska, where they went off the grid and raised their Wolfpack. Ami was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and faced legal problems following the loss of her husband, but she has seemingly found some positivity after she debuted a brand-new look.

Together, Billy and Ami have seven children together that have appeared on Alaskan Bush People. Matt Brown, the eldest son, hasn't appeared on the program since Season 8, as he moved to Alaska where he went to rehab for alcoholism. Sadly, he returned to rehab in 2018. In 2020, he was accused of allegedly raping two women the same year he re-entered rehab. He has since lived a life of isolation. Bam Bam Brown had a brief period away from the program before returning full-time on Alaskan Bush People. Since the passing of his father, Bam Bam has filled the role of the leader of the family. He uses his social media to share his passion for photography.

Bear Brown has remained with the show since its debut. He married his wife, Raiven Adams, in 2022, after years of an off-and-on relationship. Now, they are proud parents of River and Cove. They announced at the end of December that they are expecting a third baby this year. Gabe Brown and his infamous guyliner and sideburns have grown into a full beard and recently debuted a new musical talent thanks to his wife, Raquel Pantilla. The youngest Brown son, Noah Brown, is married to Rhain Bown. The couple have two kids, Elijah and Adam. The oldest daughter, Bird Brown, has begun sharing more of her life via social media. Like her mother, Bird also experienced a cancer scare, which was documented on the show. The youngest Brown child, Rain Brown, works as an inspirational writer. Throughout her tenure on the program, Rain's sexuality has been questioned. She did take to social media at the end of 2023 to announce she was officially taken, revealing her new boyfriend on social media.

There Are Questions Surrounding the Authenticity of 'Alaskan Bush People'

With all the drama surrounding the family, there have always been some viewers who have questioned the validity of the program. Their wilderness lifestyle has caused some to wonder if the Browns truly are honestly depicting their lives off the grid. Their neighbors have accused the family's cabin, which may have been constructed by local builders, of being closer to society than depicted. Some local investigators have claimed when the family was not actually in the midst of filming, they were found living in a hotel. Then, there is the discussion of how can you be truly off the grid with such a connection to technology? The children are quite tech-savvy, as seen via social media and YouTube. This is reality television, fans should know that there is some fabrication in order to complete the perfect story. But the circumstances the Browns have found themselves in is very real.

Living in isolation, the Brown family proudly, and reluctantly, shared their lives with the world. Alaskan Bush People has been a unique look into a world unseen by the ordinary viewer. Even if they live in a world away from society, they have experienced the highs and lows of life. From legal woes to personal tragedies, Alaskan Bush People is breathtakingly raw. The Brown family has been embroiled in years of scandal and controversy; Billy and Bam Bam were sentenced to jail for 30 days after lying about their residency on an application; Bear Brown was arrested for domestic violence. Of course, there was the tragedy of the wildfire that devastated the family's home and infrastructure. Despite no official green light for a new season or an announcement of cancelation, fans are eager to be brought out of limbo. While the full family may never be reunited on screen, surely there are new stories and adventures to be told. For now, Alaskan Bush People Season 15 continues to be a waiting game. When the official news is revealed, surely there will be something to share.

All episodes of Alaskan Bush People are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

