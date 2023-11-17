The Big Picture Albert Brooks: Defending My Life is a new HBO documentary that delves into the remarkable career of comedian and filmmaker Albert Brooks.

The documentary, directed by Rob Reiner, features interviews with a star-studded cast including Sharon Stone, Larry David, James L. Brooks, Conan O'Brien, Sarah Silverman, and Jonah Hill.

Brooks' career as a writer-director is underappreciated, but his films are hilarious, personal, and provide a probing look at contemporary culture. Stanley Kubrick even praised his subversive romantic-comedy, Modern Romance, during a low point in Brooks' career.

Without question, Albert Brooks is one of the sharpest minds to ever appear on stage as a stand-up comic. Along with his equal chops for comedic and dramatic acting, and his vision as a cinematic auteur, Brooks has plenty of insight on show business, which is all unveiled in the new HBO documentary, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life. Brooks' impressive career as a writer-director is egregiously underappreciated in the public eye. His films are richly funny, deeply personal, and probing contemporary culture. Brooks' subversive romantic-comedy, Modern Romance, once received the illustrious stamp of approval from cinematic master Stanley Kubrick, who rushed to Brooks' aid during a low point in his career.

Image via HBO Albert Brooks: Defending My Life A documentary about the comedian and filmmaker Albert Brooks which includes interviews from Sharon Stone, Larry David, James L Brooks, Conan O'Brien, Sarah Silverman and Jonah Hill. Release Date November 11, 2023 Director Rob Reiner Cast Albert Brooks, Judd Apatow, David Letterman, James L Brooks, Larry David, Alana Haim, Nikki Glaser, Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Conan O'Brien, Sharon Stone, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, Wanda Sykes, Neil deGrasse Tyson Runtime 88m Main Genre Documentary Studio HBO Production Company HBO Documentary Films, Castle Rock Entertainment

'Defending My Life' Tracks the Remarkable Career of Albert Brooks

Defending My Life, a title riffing on Brooks' romantic-comedy/courtroom drama set in the afterlife, Defending Your Life, premiered on November 11th. The documentary was directed by the subject's contemporary and best friend, Rob Reiner. The retrospective on Brooks' career, featuring footage of his stand-up sets on various variety shows through his work as a versatile character actor in the 2010s, is framed around Brooks and Reiner sitting at a table and amusingly telling old stories of growing up and breaking into comedy. Their friendship is evocative on the screen, and their mirroring backgrounds as Jewish performers with parents in show business (Rob being the son of Carl Reiner and Brooks being the son of Harry "Parkyakarkus" Parke) create an inherent kinship between the two. However, Defending My Life is a rudimentary hagiography that brushes through Brooks' prolific career, accompanied by an assortment of talking heads from his era and today, including Chris Rock, Larry David, Nikki Glaser, James L. Brooks, Alana Haim, and Steven Spielberg.

At the end of the 1970s, when Brooks became a cult favorite in the comedy world, he used his cachet to venture into feature filmmaking. In the documentary, he claims that Lorne Michaels pitched to him the idea of being the face of a new sketch comedy series. He turned it down and suggested that his show have a rotating cast of hosts, which became the blueprint for Saturday Night Live. In 1981, Brooks followed up his debut film, the prescient satire on reality television, Real Life, with an equally cynical and neurotic portrait of a desperate man, Modern Romance. The film centers around an envious and self-centered film editor, Robert Cole (Brooks). His relationship with his girlfriend, Mary (Kathryn Harrold), which rapidly shifts between break-up and back-together status, intensifies his irrational feelings of envy and entitlement. The film, co-written by Brooks' frequent writing partner, Monica Johnson, also features Bruno Kirby, George Kennedy, Brooks' brother Bob Einstein, and James L. Brooks, who would later cast him in Broadcast News, which garnered Albert Brooks an Oscar nomination.

The Studio's Demand for Creative Control on 'Modern Romance' Left Albert Brooks in Shambles

Close

Modern Romance is unapologetic in its ironically unromantic depiction of Robert. Brooks, who opens up about his struggles to settle down as a married man in Defending My Life, seems to expose his wounds over his romantic life in the ugliest fashion. Every time you think Robert is advancing his behavior in good health or growing out of his insecurities, he succumbs to his deep-seated angst caused by jealousy. Needless to say, this premise as a narrative is inherently non-commercial, which is a harrowing nightmare for studios. These concerns escalated following a disastrous test screening that triggered negative feedback from the audience.

The writer-director recalled that the studio, Columbia, demanded that he insert a scene where Robert succinctly explains his neurotic and selfish behavior to a therapist--something reminiscent of the forced psychoanalysis at the end of Psycho. This is the kind of broad storytelling crutch that undermines a nuanced and raw portrait of a character. Nevertheless, the studio, in Brooks' words, stated "If you don't add a psychiatrist scene, you won't have a second week," which translates as a threat to dump the film into theaters without any marketing.

Stanley Kubrick Gave Albert Brooks a Morale Boost

A depressed Albert Brooks was saved from emotional despair when he suddenly received a call from Stanley Kubrick. The renowned filmmaker behind A Clockwork Orange and The Shining assured Brooks that he holds no blame in this situation. "Studios make a decision of whether a movie is going to be a hit," Brooks recalled Kubrick in the phone call. Following Brooks' morale boost from Kubrick, who watched the film with a limited audience in London, the latter expressed glowing admiration of Modern Romance. Kubrick was inquisitive of Brooks' artistic process, as he claimed the film was the "jealousy movie" he longed to make. For the visionary behind the breathtaking shots of zero gravity and space travel in 2001: A Space Odyssey, this is one powerful stamp of approval. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Brooks recounted that Kubrick, along with insisting that Modern Romance's financial failure was not the director's fault, consoled him by revealing that 2001 was initially dumped by its respective studio upon release.

Interestingly enough, the film about envy that Kubrick yearned to make was realized in 1999 with the director's final opus, Eyes Wide Shut. The film, a meditative psycho-sexual drama about a fractured couple grappling with the associative trauma of infidelity, lives on in legend as the impetus for the divorce between co-stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who were married while filming. The case arguing for Eyes Wide Shut being influenced by Modern Romance is flimsy, but the truth is often unattainable, just like the true subtext behind Kubrick's oeuvre. The vast world of Kubrick mythmaking is especially present regarding what films the director has publicly expressed admiration for, particularly ones that appear antithetical to his sensibilities. In addition to Modern Romance, Kubrick loved comedies, including The Jerk and White Men Can't Jump. His fondness for the genre ought to shatter myths of Kubrick being a cold and dispassionate figure.

Albert Brooks Standing His Ground Represents His Artistic Control

Image via Columbia Pictures

Brooks, who prides himself on his creative autonomy, stood his ground, and Modern Romance was released without a contrived therapy scene. As a result, the film grossed a paltry $2.8 million at the box office in 1981. Of course, history remembers artistic craft rather than commercial value, and the film is a testament to Brooks' commitment to expressing his unwavering vision. In Defending My Life, when hypothetically asked, "Why don't you take the easy road?" Brooks responded "I only see what I can see. I can’t see another road. I only know one road." An emotionally-wounded Brooks was approached by an anonymous financially prosperous director at the commissary inside Columbia Pictures and asked him "Why don’t you just do what they want?"

If Albert Brooks were to acquiesce to studio demands, then he would cease to be the creative genius that we adore today. There may never be an HBO documentary celebrating his craft, or maybe, no one would bother writing about Modern Romance. The romantic comedy draws the most affection from the documentary's talking heads, more so than any other Brooks film. The influence of Modern Romance is discernible in films by Judd Apatow and Larry David's worldview portrayed in Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The honest humanity in bumbling men who search for the worst ways to fumble a romantic relationship specialized by these comedy shows and movies is indebted to Brooks. Once he received a proverbial certificate of excellence from one of the greatest directors to ever live, Stanley Kubrick, Brooks had no business complying with the demands of studio executives. For the next 30 years, Brooks blessed audiences with his unfettered creative wit, including his exceptional films as a writer-director, Lost in America and Defending Your Life, a brilliantly sympathetic performance in Broadcast News, and indelible voiceover work in The Simpsons and Finding Nemo.

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life is streaming on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max