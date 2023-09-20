The Big Picture Documentaries are often made by self-serious filmmakers who prioritize "purity" and "reality" over making a film that is interesting or entertaining.

The cinéma vérité era of documentary filmmaking exemplifies the failure to capture "real life" because people are always aware and conscious of the camera's presence.

Albert Brooks' film, Real Life, skewers the documentary genre by portraying an egotistical filmmaker who destroys a family while attempting to capture "real life," highlighting the pointlessness of chasing reality in filmmaking.

The documentary is one of the most celebrated genres of film, as well as being one of the most derided. The mockumentary has seemingly become one of the dominant strands of comedy, ranging from The Office to a litter of Christopher Guest classics. The reason documentaries are so easy to make fun of is very simple, they are often made by self-serious, indulgent filmmakers who are more concerned with "purity" and "reality" than they are with making a film that actually says anything interesting. The cinéma vérité era of documentary filmmaking is a classic example of this. The idea of being an impartial, "fly on the wall" to what is really going on sounds great, until you realize it just cannot happen. The idea of acting for the camera has just become so ingrained that you will never capture it, and by some miracle you do, the result may be sad, tragic, or worse, flat-out boring. The perfect point-counterpoint for this idea is the 1973 PBS documentary An American Family, and the send-up of it by Albert Brooks, 1979's Real Life.

What Is 'An American Family' About?

An American Family documented the real-life Louds family and their fall from All-American to teetering on the brink of collapse. This was an attempt to document the family as they truly were, rather than a more traditional, formalized documentary. Now, you can make the claim that the cameras were just observing, and the events that took place in the series occurred naturally. However, to quote sociologist Jean Baudrillard on the series from his book Simulacra and Simulation, "The producers' triumph was to say "They lived as if we were not here" An absurd, paradoxical formula - neither true nor false: utopian. The "as if we were not there" being equal to "as if you were there". " This is to say that, what you are seeing, as much as it tries to be, and as much as television will claim it is, cannot be real life, but it certainly may be replacing it. If you want a view that is both a little lighter and much funnier than Baudrillard's, Real Life, is the place to go.

This is not to say Real Life is not a scathing takedown of both documentaries and the people who make them, it absolutely is. Albert Brooks plays a fictionalized version of himself, heading to Arizona to make a documentary about the Yeager family, on the quest to capture "real life". Now, Brooks is no stranger to playing an annoying, off-putting, or even sleazy character. He essentially made his name doing that and has continued to do it. Real Life may be the most awful Brooks has ever been on-screen, and that really says something. He introduces the concept of the film by saying he's an entertainer "but if I had studied harder or been graded more fairly, I would have been a scientist or doctor of some kind", and that with this film he is making is that finally being realized. He is documenting the Yeager family, but also doing it alongside scientists and doctors, to assure that what is happening is not affecting these people at all, and we are truly seeing reality on screen. This idea collapses seemingly immediately. For one. The Yeager family is entirely concerned with how they portray themselves on camera. The father, Warren, played by Charles Grodin, spends the majority of the film putting on a happy face before slipping back into his true self, threatening to hit his children, and arguing with his wife. His wife, Jeannette, played by Frances Lee McCain, is clearly unhappy and falls for Brooks the moment he portrays even the slightest amount of charisma or even interest in her. This American family is collapsing in front of the camera, and Brooks has no movie.

How Does Albert Brooks Skewer Documentary Filmmaking in 'Real Life'?

This is only heightened by the continued presence of the camera. Warren, a respected veterinarian, is doing emergency surgery on a horse in front of the camera for Albert Brooks. Now, Brooks is excited, because this is the first interesting thing he's had to film in quite some time, but Warren is losing his mind because he cannot remove himself from the knowledge of being filmed. This results in him making a mistake in surgery, giving the horse too much anesthesia, and killing it. This, combined with the death of Jeannette's mother, causes the family to enter a deep depression, leaving Brooks with nothing interesting to film. Now he has reality, but that reality is increasingly mundane, and to him, boring. He is now facing pressure from the scientists, who say he is irrevocably damaging this family, and his producers, who say that nobody will see this movie because it has no stars, and nothing is happening. This results in one of the scientists going public with his thoughts, and now the Yeagers are media sensations, with Brooks being cast as a crazed, cultish director destroying this family with cameras and mind control. The film is canceled due to enormous controversy, and even after his attempt to abandon reality and substitute his own, by burning down the family's home in a Gone With the Wind-inspired mania, there is no saving it.

This is a good moment to reiterate that this film is a comedy, and it is incredibly funny. Brooks is at his best here, using his excellent sense of physical comedy and fast-paced delivery as a perfect foil to the slow, small-town Yeager family. This is classic con man stuff, with a real The Music Man or "Marge vs. the Monorail" energy to his performance. Grodin is a perfect straight man to Brooks, and the visual comedy of the futuristic cameras following the family around makes for a great laugh. But at the same time, the film is also a bit horrifying. It totally breaks down this idea that what we see in a documentary, on television, or in movies at all could ever be real, and especially today, when almost everything we see is supposed to be some degree of real, that is a frightening notion. This is not the last time Albert Brooks would deconstruct the mythos of cinema through his comedy films. His 1985 film Lost In America gives Easy Rider the same treatment, destroying the film's portrayal of "free-living" and the ultimate failure of the 1960s, while also being maybe the funniest film of the 1980s. Brooks portrays the documentarian as an insane person, desperately chasing reality, hiding behind art as a means to exploit their subjects for their own gain. He has no empathy at all for the Yeager family, only to the degree that their suffering should at least be entertaining.

The debate about ethics in documentary filmmaking, and if we can ever truly see something "real" will continue until the sun blows up someday. Brooks, for his part, makes his thoughts clear. Chasing reality is a pointless exercise. The camera will always be there, people will always be aware of it, and you will never see someone's true self because of that. When you make a documentary, you are part of it. You cannot remove yourself from that process, no matter how hard you try. For some people, that is great. Grizzly Man works so well because Herzog's presence and thoughts on Treadwell as a filmmaker add a lot to the film. If he had tried to be less present, the film would have been worse. Real Life displays this idea in a hilarious fashion. A selfish, egotistical filmmaker comes to town and destroys a family because he doesn't see how that could possibly happen. A hilarious, insightful satire, it is easily one of the best mockumentaries ever made and one that gives you a lot to think about. A great film, and one more than worth the cost to rent it.