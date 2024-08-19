Albert Finney was an actor of such extraordinary range that he was able to reinvent himself for multiple different generations by playing a wide variety of characters across many different genres. Finney’s tragic death in 2019 came as a shock to many cinephiles because it seemed like he would be around forever; there aren’t that many actors who have managed to appear in a Best Picture winner, a Coen Brothers crime thriller, a James Bond movie, several adaptations of William Shakespeare’s most famous plays, and some of the most beloved family films of all-time.

Finney was certainly best known for his work in dramatic films, but he also had a great deal of humor and could often surprise audiences with how genuinely hilarious he could be when cast in the right role. Here are the ten best Albert Finney movies, ranked.

10 ‘Annie’ (1982)

Directed by John Huston

Annie was a controversial movie musical that managed to emerge as a cult classic, despite initially receiving scathing reviews at the time of its release. Although Tim Curry gives a scene stealing performance that was truly larger than life, Finney managed to bring depth and vulnerability to the character of Daddy Warbucks in a manner that no other actors had.

Finney has a great singing voice, but his background in drama helped this family film appeal to older viewers with its sensitive portrayal of what it is like to live in a dysfunctional household. Although the 2014 remake from director Will Gluck tried to allow Jamie Foxx to give a new spin on the characters, its failure both critically and commercially indicated what a unique sense of charisma Finney had added to the role. It’s impossible to imagine anyone else as Warbucks.

9 ‘Miller’s Crossing’ (1990)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via 20th Century Studios

Miller’s Crossing was a very different film from Joel and Ethan Coen, as they dropped the silly absurdism of Raising Arizona in favor of making a dark crime movie that took a much more existential look at the gangster genre. Finney carries himself with enough poise and grace in Miller’s Crossing that it feels like the film is part of a great myth; in many ways, gangsters have been lionized by American films in the same way that Shakespeare’s most famous plays have.

Finney does a great job at delivering the Coens’ notoriously idiosyncratic dialogue, which has proven to be difficult to master, even for the most seasoned actors. Being released the same year as Goodfellas and The Godfather: Part III certainly didn’t do it any favors, but Miller’s Crossing is a refreshing revitalization of the gangster genre that any serious cinephile needs to check out.

8 ‘Big Fish’ (2003)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Sony Pictures

Big Fish wouldn’t have worked nearly as well without Finney, as he is perfectly cast as a larger-than-life storyteller who tries to reconnect with his son (Billy Crudup) and daughter-in-law (Marion Cotillard) during what he expects to be the last few months of his life. Big Fish is just as colorful and silly as any of the other films that Tim Burton has directed, but it's the earnest examination of grief and family intimacy that make it a real tearjerker.

Finney does a great job at playing a character who the audience changes their opinion on, as details of his past reveal him to be far more complicated than he initially appeared to be. Finney also has excellent chemistry with Crudup, as the two perfectly embody the strange dynamic between a father and son who aren’t sure how to express their affection for each other.

7 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Skyfall isn’t just the greatest James Bond movie ever made, but a brilliant espionage thriller that examined the necessity of “old school” spies in a generation overrun by technology and government surveillance. One of the most surprising moments in the film occurs when Bond (Daniel Craig) returns to his family home in order to stop the villain Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) from assassinating M (Judi Dench). Finney plays Bond’s lifelong caretaker, who helped to raise him after his parents were killed in an accident while he was young.

Finney adds a new level of emotional complexity that makes Skyfall’s final act much more powerful than it would have been otherwise. It’s also just pretty cool to see an actor of his caliber wielding a shotgun and taking out Silva’s minions in one of the most inventive action scenes that the 007 franchise ever come up with.

6 ‘Before The Devil Know You’re Dead’ (2007)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Image via ThinkFilm

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead was the last film from the legendary director Sidney Lumet, and featured an extraordinary performance by Finney that ensured that he ended his career on a high note. The brutal thriller stars Finney as the owner of a jewelry shop whose two sons (Philip Seymour Hoffman and Ethan Hawke) conspire to rob him, in what ends up being a heist gone wrong.

Finney perfectly captures the haughty ego of a man who has grown to detest his children for not living up to his expectations, creating a complex character who is at times reprehensible, yet still grounded in reality. Although it kicks off with a masterful heist action scene, Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead is at its best when it focuses on actors interacting with one another, with a powerful scene between Hoffman and Finney ranking among its best moments.

5 ‘Under the Volcano’ (1984)

Directed by John Huston

Image via Universal Pictures

Under the Volcano is a very different type of military film that explores the moments leading up to World War II from a unique perspective. Finney stars as a former British consul who wanders through the streets of Mexico as he contemplates the relationship with his lover; at times, he appears to be completely erratic and mentally unstable.

The lack of traditional narrative cohesion in Under the Volcano doesn’t matter, as Finney is so captivating on screen that it's impossible to look away from whatever he is doing. Under the Volcano can be seen as both an examination of masculine ego or a sharp criticism of military culture, but Finney is able to give a nuanced performance that makes it engaging on a character level. The role earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a leading role.

4 ‘Erin Brokovich’ (2000)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Universal Pictures

Erin Brokovich is based on an inspiring true story of perseverance and commitment, as it tells the story of a former model (Julia Roberts) who becomes the protege to a powerful lawyer (Finney), and ends up holding a corrupt corporation responsible for willfully harming citizens with toxic chemicals. Erin Brokovich is just as quickly paced and engaging as any of the films that Steven Soderbergh has directed, but the chemistry between Roberts and Finney ends up serving as a reminder that the story is about humans, and not statistics.

Finney is particularly great at playing an inspiring mentor character who gives Erin the support and advice that she needs when she comes to doubt her abilities. Although Finney did end up receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, it's hard to imagine that Roberts would have won the Best Actress trophy if she had not been gifted with such a generous co-star.