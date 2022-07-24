Netflix has been releasing a new episode of its latest historical fantasy KDrama, Alchemy of Souls, every week, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Written by the Hong sisters, the drama is set in a fictional country called Daeho, and follows the conflict between mages and an assassin named Naksu (Go Yoon-Jung) who is bent on killing them. Naksu is a “soul shifter” — meaning that she is able to practice a rare and forbidden form of magic that allows her to switch bodies with another person. Mortally wounded after a confrontation with an elite group of mages, she switches bodies with another girl named Mu-Deok (Jung So-Min), only to find that her new body is weak, and she is no longer able to practice magic. Meanwhile, Jang Uk (Lee Jae-Wook) comes from a noble family, but has been cursed by his father to be unable to perform magic. The mages, by seeing a certain mark on Naksu’s dead body, know that her soul has shifted bodies. As they search fruitlessly, however, Jang Uk immediately recognizes Naksu in Mu-Deok, who has been sold as a prostitute. He protects her by hiring her as his servant, hoping she will be the teacher who can finally free him from the spell that makes him unable to perform magic.

Korean dramas are notable for how bingeable they are, making Netflix’s weekly release format even more frustrating. Luckily, however, Alchemy of Souls is part of a long tradition of historical fantasy dramas, and fans can easily binge these as they wait impatiently for the next episode. In no particular order, here are 11 of the best historical fantasy KDramas.

Moon Lovers, Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

The heartwrenching fusion drama Moon Lovers, Scarlet Heart Ryeo has both the body swapping and historical aspects of Alchemy of Souls, making it an excellent choice for fans of the latter looking for something new to watch. During a solar eclipse, 21st century woman Go Ha-Jin (Ji-eun Lee) is transported back in time and wakes up in the year 941 in the body of Hae Soo, during the reign of King Teajo (Jo Min-Ki), the founder of the Goryeo dynasty. Hae Soo is the cousin of the wife of one of King Teajo’s many sons, 8th prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha-Neul). The series follows her embroilment in palace politics and changing status amidst her relationships between King Teajo’s sons as they fight for the throne. This is one of the most intrigue-filled palace K-Dramas out there (which is really saying something), and Hae Soo’s romance with the violent, fearsome 4th prince Wang So (Lee Joon-Gi) is romantic and heartbreaking. If you like your TV shows consistently happy, Moon Lovers may not be the best choice. But for sheer melodrama, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Kingdom (2019 - Present)

During the Joseon period, the king (Yoon Se-Woong) falls ill to smallpox. As rumors start to spread that he has actually died, his son Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-Hoon) is condemned as a traitor by the pregnant queen (Kim Hye-Jun) and her father, the Chief State Councilor (Ryu Seung-Ryong) — both of whom are part of the powerful Haewon Cho Clan. The Crown Prince’s investigation into what happened to his father takes him to a village plagued by a mysterious disease that has come from the palace — a disease that brings the dead back to life to attack the living. As the undead ravage the land, the Haewon Cho Clan schemes to take over the throne. Kingdom is truly not like other zombie shows, putting a well-trodden genre into a unique setting and seamlessly balancing its monster storyline with the court intrigue that historical dramas are so well known for.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016)

Much of Guardian: The Lonely and Great God takes place in the present day. However, the story is firmly rooted in the past, and spends a good amount of time there as well — especially as it explores themes of death, destiny, and reincarnation. Gong Yoo plays Kim Shim, a decorated general alive in the Goryeo Dynasty. Wang Yeo (Kim Min-Jae), the jealous young king whom he serves, betrays and kills him. Years after his death, God curses Kim Shim to immortality as punishment for all the people whom he slaughtered during his time on earth. The only person who can lift the curse is the fated Goblin’s bride. In the 21st century, the destined Goblin’s bride finally arrives in the form of Ji Eun-Tak (Kim Go-Eun), a bubbly 19-year-old who can see ghosts. Also in the mix are the Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-Wook), who becomes Kim Shim’s roommate, the Goblin’s nephew (Yook Sung-Jae), and a chicken store owner named Sunny (Yoo In-Na). The series deftly mixes humor with tragedy, and is one of the most popular Korean dramas of all time.

Mirror of the Witch (2016)

Do you like curses and witchcraft? Then Mirror of the Witch is the KDrama for you. After being unable to conceive children, Queen Shim (Jang Hie-Jin) visits shaman Hong-Joo (Yum Jung-Ah) who, with the help of dark magic, helps her give birth to twins Seo-Ri (Kim Sae-Ron) and her brother Soon-Hwae (Yeo Hoi-Hyeon). However, as a result of the black magic, Seo-Ri is cursed, and her mother abandons her. However, Hong-Joo's teacher Choi Hyun-Seo (Lee Sung-Jae) rescues Seo-Ri and raises her in hiding. She grows up to become a witch, and with the help of royal physician Heo Jun (Yoon Si-Yoon), strives to lift her curse and reclaim her rightful position in society.

Mr. Queen (2020)

This body-swapping drama comes with an unusual twist. A male modern-day chef named Bong-Hwang (Choi Jin-Hyuk) who works for the country’s top politicians is unexpectedly sent back in time to the Joseon era, where he finds himself trapped in the body of a woman named So-Yong (Shin Hye-Sun). It turns out that So-Yong is actually a future queen, and is going to marry King Cheoljong (Kim Jung-Hyun). Understandably, Bong-Hwang has difficulty adjusting to this new role, especially since he seems to have enemies everywhere. It also turns out that Cheoljong is little more than a figurehead, and that the Queen Dowager (Bae Jong-Ok) is operating everything behind the scenes. Bong-Hwang’s efforts to return home intertwine with his life in this tumultuous new setting, which includes his relationship with King Cheoljong. The series has been praised for its comedy, its unique plot, and its acting — especially that of its leads. For those who would rather watch a rom-com than a melodrama, Mr. Queen is an excellent choice.

Gu Family Book (2013)

Gu Family Book is a true epic about half-human, half-mythical creature Choi Kang Chi's (Lee Seung-Gi) struggle to become fully human among the turmoil that befalls his family. The series begins with the tragic love story between his human mother, Seo-Hwa (Lee Yeon-Hee), and his gumiho father Wol Ryung (Choi Jin-Hyuk), which ends with their child being entrusted to another family and initially unaware of his true heritage. Like Alchemy of Souls, this K-Drama will appeal to martial arts and action fans. The fact that it additionally explores the mythological creatures in Korean folklore also sets it apart, and it doesn't hurt that the romance at the story's center between Kang Chi and martial arts instructor Dam Yeo-wool (Bae Suzy) is truly lovely and worth experiencing.

Faith (2012)

The prospective queen of Goryeo, princess Noguk (Park Se-Young), is badly wounded by assassins. In response, King Gongmin (Ryu Deok-Hwan) orders Choi Young (Lee Min-Ho), the captain of the royal guard, to pass through a mysterious, magical portal called “heaven’s gate” to find “God’s doctor” for the queen. The portal actually leads not to heaven, but to 21st century Korea, and Choi Young ends up dragging modern day plastic surgeon Yoo Eun-Soo (Kim Hee-Seon) into the past to save the queen’s life. Although Choi Young promises to bring Eun-Soo back after she heals the queen, the king decides (on the advice of the royal advisor) to force her to stay. Of course, Eun-Soo ends up getting involved in all the palace drama and political intrigue that comes with her new time period, and she and Choi Young gradually fall in love as he seeks to carry out his promise to her to return her to her world. For hopeless romantics, Faith is (I'm sorry) just what the doctor ordered.

Arang and the Magistrate (2012)

Set during the Joseon period, Arang and the Magistrate tells the story of a ghost named Arang (Shin Min-A) who has lost all of her memories and cannot rest in peace until she finds out how she died. Kim Eun-Oh (Lee Joon-Gi) is a nobleman who can hear, see, and touch spirits. After being appointed magistrate of the village of Miryang, Arang begs for his help. Eun-Oh, who has been searching for his missing mother, sees that Arang is wearing the hairpin he gave his mother when he last saw her. He agrees to help her in the hopes that, when she retrieves her memories, she will be able to give him information about his mother. Meanwhile, the king of Heaven, the Jade Emperor, (Yoo Seung-Ho) and Yeom-ra, king of Hell, (Park Jun-Gyu) look upon their actions — signifying that there is much more to their story than either Arang or Eun-Oh suspects.

Scholar Who Walks the Night (2015)

Vampires, in MY Korean drama? It's more likely than you think. In the Joseon dynasty, Jo Yang-Sun's (Lee Yu-Bi) family loses everything after her father is framed for treason. Now, she cross-dresses as a male bookseller to be able to support her family. Kim Sung-Yeol (Lee Joon-Gi) is a scholar who, while trying to take down an evil vampire named Gwi (Lee Soo-Hyuk) became a vampire himself. Sung-Yeol and Yang-Sun's paths cross, and drama ensues. Based on the webcomic Bameul Geotneun Sunbi written by Jo Joo-Hee and illustrated by Han Seung-Hee, Scholar Who Walks the Night offers a gothic twist on its supernatural drama. Viewers have especially praised Lee Soo-Hyuk for his role as the series' antagonist — and of course, veteran historical fantasy lead Lee Joon-Gi is excellent as always.

Moon Embracing the Sun (2012)

Moon Embracing the Sun follows the relationship between a fictional king of Joseon and a shaman. Heo Yeon-Woo (Han Ga-In) mysteriously dies before her wedding to Crown Prince Lee Hwon (Kim Soo-Hyun), but reappears eight years later as a shaman named Wol. She has lost her memories, and Lee Hwon is now king. In this series, the powers that come with shamanism are very much real, with curses, spells, and visions playing a crucial part in the storyline. Though definitely on the serious side, it is for good reason that Moon Embracing the Sun is so widely beloved.

My Only Love Song (2017)

My Only Love Song is very, very silly. However, this silliness is part of what makes this unusual series so fun to watch. With the help of a magical van named Boong Boong, spoiled actress Soo-Jung (Gong Seung-Yeon) accidentally drives into 6th century Goryeo, the time period in which her latest film takes place. There, she meets the real-life versions of the characters in the film, including the legendary On Dal (Lee Jong-Hyun), a conman who, according to history, is destined to become a general and marry Princess Pyeonggang (Jin Ye-Ju). Shenanigans ensue, especially as Soo-Jung and On Dal begin falling for each other -- despite their initial animosity. Will the course of history be altered? Watch My Only Love Song for an incredibly endearing and entertaining drama. Boong Boong the car even gets his own episode.