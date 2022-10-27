Hawkman has got his next mission! Aldis Hodge who brought the DC superhero character to life in the recently released blockbuster Black Adam has been cast to play the lead titular role in a thriller series based on the acclaimed Alex Cross novel series by celebrated author James Patterson. The series, which has been given the official title Cross, has just received the green light from Amazon Studios after two years in development. Hodge will produce the series in addition to starring in the lead role.

Cross promises to deliver a "complex, twisted, and pulse-pounding thriller" following the killer-hunting adventures of its titular lead, Alex Cross. Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist who possesses the unique ability to decipher the psyche of murderers and their victims and ultimately bring them to justice. Part of what keeps Cross motivated at his job is a tragic personal experience — the death of his wife who, like many of the victims he works to avenge, was murdered. This singular experience has left an indelible pain in his soul leaving him a flawed man full of contradictions and sometimes driving him to the point of obsession when handling cases.

“James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.” Cross will be the fourth time the popular novel character is getting an on-screen treatment but the first time as a series. Created, produced, written, and showrun by Watkins, Cross is keeping with the tradition of casting African-American actors in the role. Morgan Freeman first brought the fictional character to life in the first two films of the Alex Cross film series followed by Tyler Perry in the last film released in 2012.

Prior to his role in Black Adam, Aldis Hodge is known for starring and producing Showtime's City On A Hill. He played Alec Hardison in the TNT series Leverage and currently reprises the role in Leverage: Redemption. Cross adds to Hodge's list of upcoming works which includes the film Parallel which will also star his brother Edwin Hodge, and Marmalade, a romantic heist from director Keir O’Donnell. His previous film credits include Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami, Invisible Man, and Hidden Figures which earned him a shared SAG Award with the ensemble cast.

Joining Watkins to produce the series are author Patterson, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels. Other producers include Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. Cross adds to a growing list of book-to-series adaptations from the collaboration between Amazon, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, others being Jack Ryan and Reacher.

Prime Video is yet to set a premiere date for Cross, but as always stay tuned at Collider for more updates. Black Adam, starring Hodge, is currently showing in theaters worldwide, watch the trailer for the film below: