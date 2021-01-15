"What superhero movie are you talking about?" asked Aldis Hodge with mock, high-pitched confusion that devolved into literal gibberish when our own Steve Weintraub asked him about the upcoming Black Adam DC movie. "The connection broke up, I couldn't hear, aw, man." Hodge, chatting with us about his acclaimed, Regina King-directed drama One Night in Miami, is playing Hawkman in the superhero film, alongside Dwayne Johnson as the title role of Black Adam. And as you might expect, Hodge is basically "sworn to secrecy," revealing about his role that "we discuss a lot about the arc of the character, and that's all I can say on that."

But when it comes to working with Johnson, aka The Rock, Hodge was much more willing and able to chat. Here's what excites Hodge about working with such a legend:

"Working with The Rock, man, this is gonna be awesome. I'm a big fan of the moves he's made in his career and how he got to where he's at. You gotta be a smart brother, and I'm talking about a hustling brother, to make it up to the top of the ranks and become the biggest action star in the world, and he's done so with really smart, strategic moves. So I can't wait to just kind of pick his brain on a couple things. I've already been asking him the nutritional stuff, he got me set right there. I like to surround myself with real mavericks who are teachers, and I feel like being around him, I'll be able to learn a little bit of how to manage that hustle, just the way I learned a lot from Regina on this project in terms of how she handled herself as a leader on set and being able to manage the full team, man. It was a fantastic education watching her work."

Check out Hodge talking Black Adam and Johnson below, and look for Steve's full interview with him soon.

