Prolific best-selling author James Patterson's long-running Alex Cross series has been adapted to the big screen on numerous occasions with films like Kiss the Girls, Along Came a Spider, and Alex Cross. Now, Patterson's iconic mystery-thriller series is heading to Prime Video with Cross, an eight-episode series created by Ben Watkins, led by Aldis Hodge as the titular Washington D.C. police detective. So, what makes this particular show different from the book-to-screen adaptations we've seen before?

According to Watkins, Cross makes sure viewers get the "whole scope of that world." This take on the books gives an intimate look at Alex Cross and his best friend and partner, Detective John Sampson's (played by Isaiah Mustafa) investigations, as well as their home lives. Their team is dedicated to solving heinous crimes and delving into the minds of serial killers, which no doubt takes a mental toll on them, not to mention puts their families at risk. The show also stars Juanita Jennings, Siobhan Murphy, and Ryan Eggold.

At New York Comic-Con, Collider's Perri Nemiroff sat down with Watkins, Hodge, Mustafa, and co-stars Eggold, Samantha Walkes, and Alona Tal to discuss developing an original Cross story with Patterson's blessing, actor chemistry, hearing the shocking news that Season 2 was picked up before airing a single episode and expressing gratitude for the crew members. You can watch the full conversation in the video player above or read the interview transcript below.

What Makes Prime Video's 'Cross' Series Different?

There have been many Alex Cross adaptations and books, but you've never seen stories like this before.

PERRI NEMIROFF: Ben, I am very curious about the experience of adapting very, very popular source material. What is something about the books that you knew you had to stay true to and adapt accurately, but then can you also give me an example of something you wanted to change to give the show its own unique identity?

BEN WATKINS: That's a great question. When someone comes at you and says, "Hey, can you adapt this for a TV series," and you know there's already been three movies, and you know there are hundreds of millions of books, it's a little bit daunting, but it also is a great opportunity. It was also a reason for me, who's already a crime junkie, to actually read the Alex Cross series, which was one of the few that I hadn't read growing up. I just found myself completely enchanted by the books because I love mysteries, I love good villains, and those are hallmarks of the Alex Cross series.

The thing that surprised me was you got to really see Alex Cross' world; you saw his family, you saw his friends, you saw his coworkers, and you got to see all of D.C. I actually felt like one of the ways we could distinguish ourselves from anything that's come before, at least on TV or film, is to show that whole scope of that world. You get a little more chance at that when you're doing a TV series than if it was a movie, but also, you gotta make that an intention. So, we did that.

I think the biggest difference is I decided we would not do any of the books as the actual mysteries in our series. I wanted to do an original series. I felt like that would give me the best chance to make something current and timely and tap into what is actually happening right now in society. So, we came up with original mysteries, and when I told James Patterson that's what I wanted to do, he actually was thrilled. He just thought this was a great way for us to give our fans the Alex Cross world and characters but with new stories.

Aldis Hodge Had to "Understand the Mind of the Maverick" Behind Cross

"Even in stepping into the Cross shoes, I'm also creating a whole new character, a whole new person."

Image via Prime Video

Aldis, I know you had some conversations with James Patterson. I'm sure he gave you many great tips, pointers, thoughts, you name it. Is there anything in particular he told you that struck an especially strong chord, and you found yourself holding tight to while bringing this character to screen?

ALDIS HODGE: When we got into conversation, I wanted to understand the inception of Cross — what it meant to him, why did he create the character, what was the intention behind what he wanted to do, and where he wanted to take it. He told me a lot of cool facts. There was a point in time when Alex Cross was actually a female character that he transitioned to a man at a certain point. The idea of Cross was based off of people who were in his life growing up. In my perspective, I feel like Cross is a bit of an homage to those people that he held dear to him, which I thought was really cool.

Really, it was more about understanding the mind of the maverick behind it to see if we were commensurate on how we were gonna approach it. Because even in stepping into the Cross shoes, I'm also creating a whole new character, a whole new person, and that's where we found a lot of synergy in terms of his ideals with it and my ideals, and also, of course, with Ben. We had those conversations about, "Who is this man?" People have an idea of who he is from the books. They've been with him for years. They grew up with him. We do have, like Ben said, an opportunity to present and build out something completely new and refreshing, and that's really the fun of the challenge artistically. I think we did that. I feel like we did that.

Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa Developed Strong Chemistry When Filming 'Cross'

Image via Prime Video

To dig into some other characters now, Aldis and Isaiah, I'm gonna throw this to both of you because I feel like the relationship between your characters is so important to this show.

HODGE: My guy!

ISAIAH MUSTAFA: [Laughs] My guy!

Isaiah, what was the very first moment when you looked at Aldis on set and said, "He is the Alex to my John," and vice versa?

HODGE: You are the tea to my cup!

MUSTAFA: [Laughs] You fill me up! I think it was our first scene that we shot in D.C. outside when we were walking up. We had to keep pace. We walked from our stopping point to where we were gonna start. They timed it out when we had the conversation. During that moment, it was such an easy flow of our conversation that I'm like, “Wow. We haven't ever had this conversation before, and it's just flowing so easy." We did it a few times, and our director on that particular scene was Craig Siebels, and he was like, "Alright, you guys, that was pretty good. That was it! If you want to try anything else, you guys can have more fun with it if you want.” And we did. We just rolled on into it. From that point, I thought, “Wow, we have pretty good chemistry. We can keep going for seasons and seasons and seasons and seasons..." [Laughs]

Image via Prime Video

HODGE: You know what it was? You remember the time we were at the production office, and we were all just kicking it, just talking?

MUSTAFA: That's actually where I had a conversation with [Watkins]. I won't share too much about the conversation, but Ben and I had a conversation, and what we spoke about became the throughline for Sampson. That was actually Sampson's throughline, and that's what I used as his throughline. I don't want to give it away, though.

Samantha, I'm gonna come your way next to touch on a particular scene in Episode 1 that really struck me. It’s the dinner scene where it's very clear that they have a difference of opinions on certain matters. What is something about Alex that makes her think to herself, “He is an important person for me to be with, even though we don't align on certain things?”

SAMANTHA WALKES: We do this in our regular life, too. As human beings, when we come into connection and relationship with one another, there are things that we don't agree with, there are things that we don't align with, and that has to be what true love is. In my belief system, it's all of the complexities of that person. I can't just pick and choose what I want to love and what I wanna throw away. So, in the same regard for Elle, how I chose to portray her as very human, she knows she has her flaws — though she doesn't wanna say all of them. She has her flaws. So, looking at her man, there was no way I was not gonna play her in a way that was human and that loved all of him despite how hard it was.

Image via Prime Video

ALONA TAL: She's perfect. There are no flaws. I'm sorry!

WALKES: I pay her to say it.

Alona, I’m coming your way now to talk a little bit about the relationship your character has with Alex. Based on the scene in Episode 1, she clearly has great respect for him, but it also hints that I guess there might be some sort of jealousy there. How deep does that jealousy run?

TAL: I wouldn't call it jealousy. Let's compare it to athletes. She appreciates his level of intelligence and how he does things well, and it makes her up her game. There's a, “I wanna keep upping my game,” and that's what he makes her do.

My football-obsessed brain just processed that as “the defense never gets as much credit as the offense!”

TAL: Sure, let’s go with that!

Image via Prime Video

Ryan, I’m wildly fascinated by Ed. I don't know how deeply you'll be able to answer this question while avoiding spoilers, but what can you tease about why he is operating the way he is and why operating that way will get him whatever he wants in the end?

RYAN EGGOLD: Well, I don't know that it will. This is certainly a man with a lot of secrets, but what I like about what Ben wrote with this character in regard to the bigger picture is that this character, when we meet him, is power-hungry and Washington-elite, pulling the strings, almost like a Roger Stone behind the scenes. He's really not concerned with humanity or people. He’s really concerned with power and himself, and his own ambition. I think that's such a great counterpoint to the heart of this show, that is family, Aldis with his kids, the partnership between you guys and the love. I loved being that counterpoint to that.

Image via Prime Video

Good answer. You didn't even scratch the surface of your character.

EGGOLD: No, not yet! [Laughs]

The dude makes me nervous!

'Cross' Showrunner Contributes Their Season 2 Renewal to This Important Factor

"People showed up inspired every day and lifted us."

Image via Prime

Ben, it's a really big deal for any show to get a renewal, no matter what stage of the process you're in, but it isn't very often that we hear about shows getting renewed before the first season has even premiered. What did that news mean to you when you got it?

WATKINS: I was stunned. You just don't see that very often. I think the first thing was just complete shock and excitement. The second thing was just this overwhelming sense of gratitude, not just for Amazon, showing that sort of faith in our show and for what we've accomplished, but also what they expect in the future. They were willing to make that type of investment. The real gratitude was for the people who made the show. It's so hard to get a show done, much less at a level where a network is willing to greenlight a Season 2 before Season 1 is even dropped.

We obviously have the core cast here, and I was the one who came up with the original vision for this version, but you gotta now be talking about all the other writers who brought their blood, sweat, and tears into this. You gotta talk about all of our directors who helped elevate everything. You gotta talk about our production team, who found a way to get the time and the money when it really didn't exist. You gotta talk about our crew. The crew showed up and acted like this was their show from day one. It’s hard to find that. If you've been in television, you've been in movies, you know how the grind can sort people a little bit cynical sometimes, and they just start punching the clock. Here, people showed up inspired every day and lifted us. I think that's actually what came through on screen. And now we get a Season 2 because of that.

Cross premieres on Prime Video on November 14.

Cross (2024) TV series based on James Paterson's Alex Cross novels. Alex Cross uses forensic psychology to analyze killers' minds, delving into victims' psyches to identify murderers and bring them to justice Cast Aldis Hodge , Jennifer Wigmore , Mercedes de la Zerda , Sharon Taylor , Siobhan Murphy , Stacie Greenwell , Ashley Rios , matthew lillard Creator(s) Ben Watkins Writers Ben Watkins Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Craig Siebels , Nzingha Stewart

