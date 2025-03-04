The tragic story continues to unfold as, in the latest developments from the fatal Rust shooting, the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has filed a notice of deposition against actor Alec Baldwin, alleging that he is exploiting Hutchins' tragic death through his new TLC reality series, The Baldwins. The family is demanding that Baldwin "face the real-life consequences that he caused" and "face reality under oath."​

On Tuesday, attorney Gloria Allred, representing Hutchins' parents, Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych, along with her sister, Svetlana Zemko, announced the deposition notice. Allred said it was her intention for Baldwin to testify in person at her New York office on May 9, with the testimony being recorded on video, adding that Hutchins' mother "needs to hear Mr. Baldwin’s explanation under oath about what led to the death of her daughter."​

Allred went right after Baldwin for his participation in the TLC series, as she accused him of monetizing the tragedy and portraying himself as a victim in the incident, questions the inclusion of a therapy session in the series addressing Baldwin's alleged PTSD symptoms following the fatal shooting on the Rust set. Allred remarked, "Is this just a shameless attempt to portray him as the real victim in this case?" ​

According to Allred, Baldwin has not contacted Hutchins' sister or parents since the incident. She stated, "He never called or tried to contact her parents or sister to say that he was sorry, and to this day he has never taken responsibility for Halyna’s death."​

Allred isn't the only person to publicly call out Baldwin for his participation in the series—a number of outlets and publications have described it as "grim", "distasteful", and even "a great crime against television", which tells you a lot about how people have taken against seeing Baldwin attempting to move on with his life while others' are in ruins.

Hilaria Baldwin Says 'The Baldwins' is "a Safe Space"

Before the show debuted on TLC, amid a very heavy publicity campaign, Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, discussed their decision to participate in the docuseries amid the highly publicized manslaughter trial. Hilaria described the show as "a really safe space" and "very cathartic," and said it was like talking into their own diary at a really difficult time, while Alec said that the series allowed him to spend time with his family away from being on set as, "For me, work-related things really aren’t that critical anymore."​

