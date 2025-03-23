Alec Baldwin has just shared a hilarious encounter between him and wife Hilaria Baldwin’s ex during a Broadway performance. The couple recalled going to watch the Take Me Out revival where Alec was taken aback after recognizing Hilaria’s former boyfriend on stage. The story doesn’t end there, though, because the 30 Rock star revealed that the man was completely naked during his performance!

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of the March 23, 2025, episode of The Baldwins, the reality couple broke out in laughter while talking about the incident. During the conversation, Alec noted that this actor had once been “a very important boyfriend” of his wife’s. While discussing Scott Ellis’ Broadway production, which ran from October 2022 to February 2023, Alec mentioned that the ex appeared in a scene where baseball players were in the locker room with “their bits hanging out.”

The reality star shared that he also had an awkward backstage encounter with his wife’s ex, where he couldn’t focus on a single word he was saying after having seen him naked. Hilaria confessed that she chose to watch this conversation from the sidelines. During the conversation, Alec jokingly asked the ex if he had “a baseball bat” that he would stuff into his pants every day. After telling the story, Alec claimed that he was ready to move on from the subject, but confessed that he had to share it with the viewers.

Hilaria Baldwin Responds to Backlash Over Interrupting Alec Baldwin

Hilaria is setting the record straight about an interview she and her husband gave to Extra during the grand opening of Planet Hollywood. After a clip from the conversation was posted to TikTok, fans started accusing the reality star of being rude to her husband and not letting him talk. “When I’m talking, you’re not talking,” says Baldwin to her husband, before turning to the camera and joking about cutting him out of their reality show.

The couple then took to Instagram on March 19, 2025, and shared a video of themselves mouthing along to the audio of the interview. After the voiceover finishes, the Beetlejuice star jokes that his wife was “Manterrupting” him. However, Hilaria went on to clarify that both she and Alec interrupt each other all the time. In the caption, she wrote: “It runs in the family.” The couple then shared a kiss as they laughed the whole thing off.

Hilaria posted another Instagram video on the same day as she cuddled in bed with her husband. The video was in response to a user commenting on Hilaria’s previous posts and saying: “She would be nothing without him!” In the clip, the reality wife playfully tells her husband that a lot of women on the internet believe they would treat him better than she does. Alec instantly played into the joke and replied that their marriage wasn’t working. “Apparently I talk too much,” Hilaria concludes.

The Baldwins airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

