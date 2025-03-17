The Baldwins star Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid about the toll of dealing with the paparazzi over the years. The yoga instructor has confessed that her viral mob wife fashion moment back in January 2024 was very intentional. This was shortly after her husband, Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 Rust shooting incident for the second time. Turns out that Hilaria donned the over-the-top outfit to create a diversion and help Alec avoid the cameras.

During the March 16, 2025, episode of The Baldwins, the mom of seven shared that she has now learned that it’s always better to “disengage” with the paparazzi. However, the reality star confessed that it’s not always easy for her to do so. While speaking about her mob wife outfit, which included a mini skirt, fishnets, and a metallic jacket, Baldwin admitted that the paparazzi thought she had gone nuts. “They didn’t realize I was messing with them,” she added.

Baldwin went on to say that while people have called her an attention seeker in the past, she will always do whatever she has to to protect her husband and kids. In the same episode, Alec also admitted to having his fair share of conflicts with the paparazzi in the past. However, the actor claimed that he has tried very hard to change that. According to the Royal Tenenbaums star, he can’t go out and “punch every tabloid photographer” talking about him and his family. He added that when he was younger, he was quick to let himself get bothered by photographers following him. But just like his wife, he also wants to take care of his family. “I want to be left alone,” expressed Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin Almost Gave Up His Acting Career