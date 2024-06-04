The Big Picture Get ready for The Baldwins, a reality show featuring Alec and Hilaria giving fans a lively peek into their family life with 7 kids.

The Instagram sneak peek shows Alec and Hilaria jokingly addressing their large brood and confirming they are done having kids.

The Baldwin household dynamics promise to be entertaining, set to air on TLC in 2025.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are set to bring their hectic family life to the small screen with their new reality show, The Baldwins. Announced on Tuesday via Instagram, the 30 Rock star and his wife shared a sneak peek of their upcoming series, which will air on TLC in 2025. The brief clip gives fans a glimpse into the lively dynamics of the Baldwin household, featuring their seven children. The Instagram video begins with Alec, 66, and Hilaria, 40, introducing themselves humorously, poking fun at their large brood. Hilaria, co-founder of Yoga Vida, starts the announcement, but is cut off by a comical record scratch. Alec, looking alarmed, jokes, "Good God, no," to which Hilaria reassures, "No, definitely not! We're done having kids."

The Reel showcases the Baldwin family in their element, running around their home and posing for a family photo. The couple's seven children include Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10. Alec also shares a daughter, Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Alec says in the teaser, as more family footage rolls. "Home is the place we love to be most." The 50-second preview ends with the entire family on the sofa, energetically declaring, "We are the Baldwins!" before Alec adds with a smile, "And we're coming to TLC! God help you all!" TLC added, in a press release:

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama.”

Alec Baldwin's Legal Difficulties

News of the Baldwin family's reality show comes amid ongoing legal troubles for Alec Baldwin. In connection with the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of Rust, Baldwin was recharged with involuntary manslaughter by a New Mexico grand jury. The actor initially faced criminal charges that were dropped in April 2023, but new charges have since been filed. According to New Mexico law, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

The incident has been a significant legal and emotional ordeal for Baldwin. The first charges were dismissed after months of investigation, but the grand jury's decision to refile has brought the case back into the spotlight. Baldwin's involvement in the Rust shooting has been a complex legal battle, intertwining with his public persona and professional life.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Baldwins and Alec Baldwin's ongoing legal developments.