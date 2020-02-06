Here’s How to Get Your Feature Idea Noticed by Alec Baldwin, Like ‘Beast Beast’

–

One of my absolute favorite things to see in the film industry is established filmmakers using their celebrity and experience to help emerging filmmakers get their projects off the ground, just like Alec Baldwin did for the film Beast Beast.

Baldwin stepped in to executive produce Danny Madden’s feature, which grew from the short film he made with Shirley Chen, “Krista.” Here, Chen plays Krista again but this time the role was written specifically for her. She’s a popular, charming high school student who’s heavily involved in the theatre program. She winds up growing close to Nito played by Jose Angeles who’s busy trying to find his place in a new school. Meanwhile, Adam played by Danny’s brother Will Madden, is trying to get his gun enthusiast YouTube channel off the ground and is having a tough time finding an audience.

Beast Beast is a heavy one, but a film not to be missed. If you’re heading to Austin for SXSW, do keep an eye out for the movie which will be playing in the Festival Favorites program. While we wait for Beast Beast to continue to make waves on the festival circuit, how about a chat with Baldwin, Chen, Angeles and both Maddens? The group visited the Collider Studio at the Kia Supper Suite in Park City and spoke at length about the journey from short to feature, what it’s like making films with a sibling, how Baldwin got involved and loads more. Catch the full conversation for yourself in the video interview at the top of this article.

Finally, I’d like to give special thanks to our Collider Studio Presenting Partner, the Kia Telluride SUV, the 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. Additional thanks to support sponsors Glenfiddich Scotch, Peroni Beer, Marbl Toronto, mou footwear, ic! berlin sunglasses and clothing lines, Laundry by Sheli Segal and Orginal Penguin.

Alec Baldwin, Will Madden, Shirley Chen, Jose Angeles, Danny Madden: