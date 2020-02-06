Here’s How to Get Your Feature Idea Noticed by Alec Baldwin, Like ‘Beast Beast’

–
One of my absolute favorite things to see in the film industry is established filmmakers using their celebrity and experience to help emerging filmmakers get their projects off the ground, just like Alec Baldwin did for the film Beast Beast.
Baldwin stepped in to executive produce Danny Madden’s feature, which grew from the short film he made with Shirley Chen, “Krista.” Here, Chen plays Krista again but this time the role was written specifically for her. She’s a popular, charming high school student who’s heavily involved in the theatre program. She winds up growing close to Nito played by Jose Angeles who’s busy trying to find his place in a new school. Meanwhile, Adam played by Danny’s brother Will Madden, is trying to get his gun enthusiast YouTube channel off the ground and is having a tough time finding an audience.
Beast Beast is a heavy one, but a film not to be missed. If you’re heading to Austin for SXSW, do keep an eye out for the movie which will be playing in the Festival Favorites program. While we wait for Beast Beast to continue to make waves on the festival circuit, how about a chat with Baldwin, Chen, Angeles and both Maddens? The group visited the Collider Studio at the Kia Supper Suite in Park City and spoke at length about the journey from short to feature, what it’s like making films with a sibling, how Baldwin got involved and loads more. Catch the full conversation for yourself in the video interview at the top of this article.
Finally, I’d like to give special thanks to our Collider Studio Presenting Partner, the Kia Telluride SUV, the 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. Additional thanks to support sponsors Glenfiddich Scotch, Peroni Beer, Marbl Toronto, mou footwear, ic! berlin sunglasses and clothing lines, Laundry by Sheli Segal and Orginal Penguin.
Alec Baldwin, Will Madden, Shirley Chen, Jose Angeles, Danny Madden:
- 00:20 – What is Beast Beast about?
- 00:40 – There’s a lot unfolding in this story; what was the idea that started it all?
- 01:05 – Did the success of the short film Krista help get Beast Beast off the ground?
- 02:00 – How Baldwin got involved.
- 02:55 – Danny Madden talks about working with Baldwin as an executive producer.
- 03:35 – Danny and Will Madden talk about being brothers who make films together; is there ever any sibling rivalry on set?
- 05:40 – Angeles on his background and being a champion sign spinner.
- 06:47 – As a stunt performer himself, did Angeles do his own stunts in Beast Beast?
- 07:38 – How Chen met Will and Danny.
- 08:17 – Did Chen find it easier to slip into her Beast Beast role because it was written for her?
- 09:19 – A thank you to Sundance from Baldwin.
- 09:57 – Going from short to feature with Danny Madden, how did Chen see him grow as a director?
- 11:09 – Will on watching his brother grow as a director.
- 11:59 – Danny Madden on the tone of the movie; having a bunch of different stories with different flavors in one film.
- 13:16 – Which scene required the most workshopping on set?