Alec Baldwin is opening up about the difficult end of his marriage to Kim Basinger (L.A. Confidential) and how their protracted custody battle affected their daughter, Ireland Baldwin. On March 2, 2025, an episode of The Baldwins, “It’s Really Complicated,” the Rust actor recalled the toll of the couple’s 2002 divorce, describing it as “just insanity and really, really tough.” He admits that the long legal process surrounding finances and custody stretched on for years and further complicated his relationship with his only child at the time. He went on to express his sentiments about how the divorce affected his life in the following words:

“One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland. I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle, that the media really were having a party about everything.”

While Alec and Kim currently maintain a cordial rapport — especially as they co-parent their adult daughter — the 30 Rock alum makes it clear that the effects of that contentious period remain with him. He strives to build a stronger connection with all of his children now. He further clarified that the challenging experience with Ireland informed him about how he should parent his younger kids with wife Hilaria Baldwin. While Ireland is on good terms with Alec’s other seven kids now as their older step-sister, the actor and film producer further went on to reveal in the same episode that the divorce battle was “on for seven years, of which the financials were probably a year and a half and then everything else was custody.”

‘The Baldwins’ Also Touches Base on the Aftermath of the Tragic ‘Rust’ Incident