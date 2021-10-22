Production on the film has been halted for an indeterminate period of time.

Actor Alec Baldwin is reported to have discharged a prop gun on the New Mexico set of an independent feature titled Rust, which caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, Variety reports.

The 42-year-old Hutchins was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. Souza, 48, was being treated at the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office. Rust cast member and actress Frances Fisher later tweeted that Souza had been released from the hospital, though Souza's reps have not confirmed the information.

The authorities questioned Baldwin, who was distraught after the incident, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. The Sheriff’s office said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.” No charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made. The investigation, however, remains “open and active.”

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the production entity behind the film, said in a statement on Thursday night that the cast and crew are “devastated” and that the company will provide counseling services to "everyone connected to the film":

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

Hutchins’ death was confirmed by the Sheriff’s office and by the International Cinematographers Guild, whose president John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine said in the following statement:

“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set. The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland issued the following statement:

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Our hearts go out to the family of Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins who has passed away and to Director Joel Souza who is injured and hospitalized. This is still an active investigation and we do not yet have all the facts. We will continue to work with production, the other unions, and the authorities to investigate this incident and to understand how to prevent such a thing from happening again.”

The Sheriff’s office isn’t referring to the incident as an “accident” yet, but as a “shooting investigation.” This detail, Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said, “will be addressed by detectives as they work their case.” Investigators are also looking into “what type of projectile was discharged.”

Hutchins, who was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019, graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015. Her fellow cinematographer and friend Michael Pessah described her as “a wonderful, positive, creative person that was so excited to be breaking through and making movies.” Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.

