The Big Picture Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are considering opening their home to a reality TV show, as they want to spend more time with their seven children.

Baldwin's large family has made it difficult for him to travel for work, as he would need multiple plane tickets and accommodations for the whole family.

Baldwin's involvement in a fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust has made him consider leaving the industry and focusing on his private life and traveling with his family.

In 2002, we got rocked by The Osbournes. In 2007, we were Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2024, could it be time for the Baldwins? Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are considering opening up the doors to their Hampton home, in an all-access pass via a reality TV show. The news broke when Baldwin was in conversation with Kelly Ripa on Sirius XM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera. When the host proposed to Baldwin that he, his wife, and their 7 young children “has reality TV written all over it,” the 30 Rock star response was immediate “We’ve thought about it a lot.” This reply, along with the tone of his conversations with Ripa, suggests he is thinking about bringing the cameras into his home. It also seems he is reluctant to leave his growing family alone while he's away filming for long periods. So, is an Alec and Hilaria plus seven reality TV show in the making? Speaking to Kelly Ripa, the three-time Emmy winner also said he has concerns about taking his large family with him while shooting a movie.

"Once we had five, and then six, and then seven kids it’s like I can’t go anywhere for any length of time. You know in the old days I jump on a plane and go to LA and do a movie here, or a few episodes of Will and Grace. I did for a while; you know different things like that. It was easy to pick up and go," he explained. "Now I need 12 plane tickets, you know, nannies, kids, my wife. They don’t even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane. Everything I do is filtered through the idea of my family, so jobs I take, jobs I don't take. A famous TV producer said to me, 'Come do a series with me in Vancouver,' and I was like I'm not going to Vancouver for 5 months that's not happening. So everything we did, and then shows we have considered and pitches we've heard, and even one or two pitches we've made about our family, and that reality show is all, so we can stay home and work from home, I'm desperate to try to work from home."

Alec Baldwin, Now 65 years old, Appears to be Willing to Add Reality TV Star to His Credits

Alec Baldwin has been in the public eye for over four decades now. His movie career took off in the late eighties, mostly supporting roles in movies like Beetlejuice, Working Girl, and Married to the Mob, all three were released in 1988. His big break as a lead came in the spy thriller The Hunt for Red October in 1990. The film was a box-office hit, and it established Baldwin as a major star. He has gone on to star in over 150 movies and TV shows. However, this prolific actor, now 65 years old, appears to be willing to add reality TV star to his credits, if it keeps him home with the family. Alec and Hilaria, 39, were married on June 30, 2012, at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in N.Y.C. The couple have seven children, Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 1.

"When I got married we would go to Cannes we did different things together. I went to shoot Woody's movie, shooting Mission Impossible with Tom, and going to London with her. You know we made our trips and had fun, but now we don't do very much of that. We decided to stay home with our kids. With somebody helping us, we bathe, and dress the kids, and have dinner and read books and put them to bed every night, unless there's some huge obligation that we can't say no to." said the Academy Award nominee.

Baldwin was born and raised in New York and still lives there today, so having to travel to the West Coast to work with family in tow is never an easy thing, explains The Departed star. “We go to Los Angeles like four or five years ago, and we always stayed in the same hotel because it was the only hotel that could put four suites together, so we could all live together," he noted. "And I look at my wife and I go, you realize we're not going to make a dime on this trip. The private plane, the hotel, the room service, we're going to break even on this job.” Baldwin has been reducing his time on movie sets over the past few years.

The 'Rust' Movie Tragedy Has Caused Alec Baldwin Much Public Scrutiny

The news of Baldwin entering the world of unscripted programming has caught the attention of the press pack and fans alike. Though the scrutiny that has plagued him for the past two years has come from the New Mexico prosecutors, following a killing on the set of his Western film Rust. Baldwin has been facing involuntary manslaughter charges since October 21, 2021, when he reportedly fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming a scene from the movie set. The actor was holding a Colt. 45 revolver when it fired a live round at Hutchins, but he insists he never fired the gun. She was rushed to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The investigation into the accidental death of Hutchins has involved several law enforcement agencies, with charges being brought up and dropped again. In October 2023, the special prosecutors in charge of the case confirmed that they were seeking new charges against Baldwin. During the interview with Ripa, Baldwin talked about how the events on the set of Rust, have made him think about walking away from the industry.

“At my age, and that happened, I really do think that I have kind of had enough. I mean, I've done this for a long time, and I want to have a private life," he said. "I don't want my kids to be influenced by any of that or spattered by any of that, and so I've been working less and less and less. And now I'm home and my wife and I, want to travel the world with the kids. I want to show seven kids Rome and London and Paris and Madrid. And we're thinking about that now, where we have a different life, in terms of work it becomes almost nothing."

With almost 40 years as a leading movie actor, Baldwin is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Though his voice is becoming equally familiar. Over the years he has shared his distinctive, resonant voice with dozens of animated characters, including the lead role of The Boss Baby, and its sequel, The Boss Baby 2: Family Business, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and The Rise of the Guardians, he played the Santa Claus character North. Not only are these roles lucrative, it’s less demanding, usually working a total of 10–12 hours, spread out over a few months, which is less than one day on a live-action feature. For someone who wants to work less, spend more time at home, and has thought a lot about a making a reality show with his family, maybe the correct question we should be asking is, not if the show will be made, but when?