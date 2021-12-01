After the tragic accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin will be giving his first in-studio interview since the incident. Baldwin sat down on Tuesday for an hour and twenty minute-long interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, with the full interview airing on December 2nd on ABC, and will later be available to watch on Hulu.

It is the first interview that Baldwin is sitting down to talk about the accident, where Baldwin was rehearsing with what he believed to be a "cold gun" that went off with a live round in it, killing Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the accidental firing. On Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos said “I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last twenty years at ABC, this was the most intense I’ve ever experienced.” He also went on to talk about the candidness that Baldwin brought to the interview:

“As you can imagine he’s devastated, but he was also very candid. He was very forthcoming. He answered every question, he talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well. [He] went through in detail what happened on the set that day, and I have to tell you, I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes we sat down yesterday.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Issues Statement on 'Rust' Set Prop Gun Incident: "There Are No Words to Convey My Shock and Sadness"

In a preview for the interview, it is revealed that Baldwin said that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that shot Hutchins. After he was questioned by Stephanopoulos, Baldwin responded with: “No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never.” As previously stated, Baldwin was also under the impression that the gun he was working with was a "cold gun" and Baldwin is seemingly unclear on how a live round made its way into the chamber of the gun in the first place.

The full interview with Baldwin will air on ABC on December 2.

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out on 'Rust' Incident and Halyna Hutchins: “She Was My Friend” The investigation is still ongoing.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email