Actor Alec Baldwin has issued an official statement in the form of a two-part Tweet regarding the recent and tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie Rust, which occurred yesterday evening. In Baldwin's words:

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Baldwin's statement comes the day after he was reported to have discharged a prop gun on set which, according to some reports by Deadline, may have actually had a live round inside although that has not yet been definitively concluded by investigators.

Hutchins and director Joel Souza were both struck when the gun went off, but Hutchins' injuries were much more severe and she was later pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Souza has since been treated for his injuries and released.

Currently, law enforcement is still investigating the incident. Juan Rios of the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has told reporters that they expect forensics to take at least a week while they continue investigating. There have not been any arrests made or charges filed so far.

This isn't the first time movie prop weapons have tragically taken a life on set. The most infamous incident was the tragic passing of actor Brandon Lee back in 1993 while filming The Crow. Rust Movie Productions LLC, the production entity behind the film, said in a statement on Thursday night that the cast and crew are “devastated” and that the company will provide counseling services to "everyone connected to the film" as they cooperate fully with investigators through the Santa Fe Police Department. Production on the movie has been halted for an indeterminate period of time.

