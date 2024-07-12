The Big Picture Alec Baldwin's manslaughter case dismissed in a surprise decision.

The judge rules case cannot be reopened, bringing an unexpected end to the legal proceedings.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust in 2021.

In a shocking and unexpected turn of events, a New Mexico judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin on Friday, bringing an unexpected end to the actor's trial. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled the case could not be refiled, citing police and prosecutorial misconduct for withholding crucial evidence from the defense. The case revolved around the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021. Baldwin, 66, faced the possibility of 18 months in prison if convicted. However, the revelation of withheld evidence during the trial led to the judge's decision to dismiss the charges with prejudice.

The 30 Rock star, visibly emotional, hugged his two lawyers and his wife, Hilaria, outside the courthouse in Santa Fe but left without comment. The dismissal followed the defense's argument that prosecutors had concealed evidence about ammunition potentially linked to the shooting. Adding to the intrigue, the evidence was reportedly brought to the sheriff’s office by a "good Samaritan" earlier this year after the trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, who is appealing her own 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter. Judge Marlowe Sommer highlighted the severity of the misconduct, stating:

"The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings. If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith it certainly comes so near to bad faith to show signs of scorching."

How Did Alec Baldwin End Up on Trial?

Image for AFI

Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set on Rust in 2021. The cinematographer caught a stray bullet following a devastating accident. Baldwin (who is also a producer on the film) was holding a prop gun when it went off, firing a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. The production had been struggling for a while; hours before the fatal shooting, crew members staged a walkout, protesting unsafe conditions on the set. Following the shooting, production was immediately stopped, but resumed eighteen months later after a settlement with Hutchins' family; as part of that settlement, Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, was brought aboard the production as an executive producer.

Despite the civil case being resolved, the criminal justice system continued to investigate, with Baldwin eventually being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Charges were initially dropped against Baldwin, before he was charged again. However, the actor can now rest easy as his name has now been cleared. Rust is currently in post-production, and has not yet set a release date.