Probably best known to modern audiences as Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars, Alec Guinness's career stretches far beyond the galaxy far, far away. Before he embodied the role of the Jedi master, Guinness had a reputation for being one of the most versatile actors of his time. He played a whopping eight different roles in the dark comedy Kind Hearts and Coronets and even earned an Oscar for his role as Colonel Nicholson in The Bridge on the River Kwai. Needless to say, Guinness went down as one of the best in the game.

However, his highly accomplished career was not without its controversial moments. Sometime in the 1950s, Guinness caused quite a stir playing the role of Captain Henry St. James in a British comedy — The Captain’s Paradise. The overall narrative dealt with themes that caused more than a few people to clutch their pearls. In fact, the film pushed boundaries to the point that it was banned in some parts of the United States. Despite quite a lot of resistance and backlash, The Captain’s Paradise managed to perform well at the box office. Even more, it bumped Guinness’s career a notch higher. While it’s not widely remembered today, neither is it bound to ruffle as many feathers, the movie no doubt showcased the fact that Guinness wasn’t just willing to take risks, he was prepared to challenge the status quo.

How Censorship Shaped 'The Captain’s Paradise's Release

Image via British Lion Films

Who would have thought that juggling two wives on two different continents doesn’t just go against marriage vows — it didn’t sit well with 1953 censors. In a nutshell, The Captain’s Paradise violated the U.S. Production Code, which found the film’s playful portrayal of bigamy a bit too risque for audiences back then. The combination of his blissful domesticity in Gibraltar and his more adventurous life in North Africa was seen as "immoral" and even sparked some heavy-handed edits to the source material.

Just so the film could be released stateside, the filmmakers had to water things down and tweak a few messages. They made it so Captain St. James wasn’t quite married to his Morrocan “lover” (Yvonne De Carlo), Nita. As the edits would have it, he was only truly married to his British wife, Maud (Celia Johnson), giving the narrative a legal loophole. Then to really lay it thick, there was an epilogue added to remind viewers that the story was basically a fairytale.

Despite the patches here and there, The Captain’s Paradise still didn’t meet the mark in some states. Maryland flat-out banned it on the grounds that it was “making light of marriage.” But, you know what they say, controversy sells, so making the film seem like some sort of forbidden fruit only added to its allure. The censorship drama coupled with Alec Guinness’s star power, pushed the movie to box office success. A 1954 article by Variety stated, “... it has grossed $350,000 so far in 29 dates and is being helped along also by its much-publicized difficulties with both the Production Code and local censors. If it continues its present pace, "Paradise" may gross more than the three prior Guinness pix together.” By the end of the year, it had grossed $900,000 making it his highest-performing film to that date. The verdict? Sometimes even censorship can’t stop a good story from setting sail.

Alec Guinness Pulled Off Two Very Different Roles in One Movie

Close

Jumping right in, there’s a lot more to Guinness’s role in The Captain’s Paradise than a hilarious take on a guy leading a double life. What really takes things home is how he gradually changes the way the audience perceives Captain St. James. At first glance, he’s a man who’s found the secret to a perfect life and his two-timing ways seem clever. However, the unfurling story reveals that you truly can’t have your cake and eat it too. So, he’s not just a man juggling two wives, he eventually realizes that there's trouble in paradise, and he can't do much about it. His uptight, by-the-book husband routine is the first clue to highlight his growing dissatisfaction. What starts as a comfortable existence, morphs into a suffocating trap. On the flip side, in Morocco, his wild, carefree persona eventually makes him feel like a caricature especially when the cracks start to show. Using these two sides of St. James, Guinness gives us a man stuck between two extremes, neither of which brings him true happiness.

The crowning jewel of his performance here lies in the tiny details. It’s his tone, body language, and minutest expressions as the movie progresses that really sell the fact that he’s a man whose genius plan is falling apart. It’s safe to say that he’s one of the major reasons this film doesn’t come across as your run-of-the-mill slapstick comedy. In the subtlest of moments, Guinness turns what could’ve been just a goofy character into someone more complex. So, in between the comedic moments, The Captain’s Paradise explores how trying to compartmentalize life in such an extreme way is bound to fail.

