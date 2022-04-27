Netflix announced today it will become the official home of Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths), the highly-anticipated comedy project by five-time Academy Award-winning Mexican director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Besides premiering on the streaming platform, Bardo will also see a wide theatrical release, ensuring fans of Iñárritu’s work will still be able to watch it on the big screen.

According to Netflix, Bardo will profit from a global theatrical release in several international territories, including Mexico, the U.S., Canada, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Japan, and Korea. Netflix underlines that the list of countries is not exhaustive, and other territories are expected to be added to Bardo’s theatrical release plans. Iñárritu’s upcoming film will also only be available on the streaming platform after it hits theaters, meaning that Netflix is willing to allow Bardo to have a exclusivity window for theatrical exhibitions.

Commenting on the acquisition of Iñárritu’s next film, Netflix Head of Global Film Scott Stuber said:

“Alejandro is one of the greatest modern filmmakers and one of the leading visionaries in our industry. ‘Bardo’ is a cinematic experience that has inspired us to create a release strategy designed for the film to penetrate culture in the biggest and widest way. We will give film lovers everywhere the opportunity to experience the film through a global theatrical release and the film’s worldwide release on Netflix. Having known Alejandro for a long time, I am personally very excited to finally be able to work alongside him and to bring his film to a global audience.”

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Watch George Miller, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Ridley Scott and More in 2.5-Hour Talk on Directing

Besides directing Bardo, Iñárritu wrote the script with Nicolás Giacobone, who had previously collaborated with the director on Biutiful and Birdman. Bardo’s team includes cinematographer Dairius Khondji, production designer Eugenio Caballero, and costume designer Anna Terrazas. The film stars Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani. Bardo is Iñárritu’s first feature project after the 2017 virtual installation project Carne y Arena.

Bardo has no release date, but the movie is currently in post-production after wrapping filming in Mexico last September. While Bardo is still surrounded by secrecy, you can check the film’s official synopsis below:

Bardo is a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey. It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past of his country. He seeks answers in his past to reconcile who he is in the present.

Why 'Birdman' Remains One of Edward Norton's Best, Most Faithful Performances

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1268 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe