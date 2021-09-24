Academy Award-winning Mexican director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new project recently titled Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) has officially wrapped production in the director’s native country. This film is Iñárritu’s first feature project after the 2017 virtual installation project Carne y Arena.

Bardo has been described as a “nostalgic comedy” which sets a contrast to Iñárritu’s previous dramatic films like The Revenant and Biutiful but follows on the line of the Oscar-winning best picture Birdman. The film will focus on a famous Mexican journalist and filmmaker who returns to Mexico at a moment of identity and existential crisis which is making him question everything about his life, memories, and the current reality he inhabits.

Besides directing, Iñárritu wrote the script with Nicolás Giacobone, who had previously collaborated with the director on previous films like Biutiful and Birdman, the latter of which received an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Members of the production team include cinematographer Dairius Khondji, production designer Eugenio Caballero and costume designer Anna Terrazas. Confirmed as part of the cast is Daniel Gimenez Cacho (Zama) and Griselda Siciliani (Sin Código), who will star in the film's leading roles. Bardo has been entirely produced independently.

Previously referred to as “Limbo” – although no official announcement was ever made – Bardo was entirely produced and shot in Inãrritu’s home country of Mexico. It had been 20 years since the director had integrally shot a film in Mexico, the last one being Amores Perros.

As of right now, Bardo still does not have a concrete release date, however, it is expected to debut sometime in 2022.

