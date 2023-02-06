In an inadvertently hilarious interview given by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe scribe compared the upcoming Ant-Man sequel to Jodorowsky’s Dune within the MCU. It’s hardly the first time that an MCU creative has attempted to embellish their film by comparing it to a distinctive classic; the Russo brothers frequently compared Captain America: The Winter Soldier to 1970s political thrillers like Three Days of the Condor and All The President's Men, and Ant-Man director Peyton Reed compared the first installment to Ocean’s Eleven. The reference to Dune is particularly amusing given the vast disparity between the projects; Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is an expensive blockbuster with the benefits of a studio’s financial backing and resources, whereas Alejandro Jodorowsky’s famously failed Dune film was an independent passion project kept alive for years due to the filmmaker’s obsession before it was ultimately canceled. Sadly, Jodorowsky never received a Marvel-sized budget at any point in his career.

Who Is Alejandro Jodorowsky?

Alejandro Jodorowsky is a Chilean filmmaker whose films are so extreme and surreal that by comparison, they make David Lynch look mainstream. While Jodorowsky was given sparse resources to create his early experimental films El Topo and The Holy Mountain, they became favorites among cult cinephiles who gained exposure to his work through the midnight movie circuit. Jodorowsky famously attempted to create the first adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic with plans to create a surrealist, elaborate 14-hour immersive cinematic experience. Despite wrangling together an incredible team of artists and pouring extensive efforts into the artwork and storyboarding, Jodorowsky’s project never came together. His experiences inspired the excellent 2013 documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune.

It goes without saying that comparing anything within the MCU to the work of such a controversial and distinctive filmmaker is preposterous, but the comments do call attention to the challenges that Jodorowsky has faced throughout his career. Jodorowsky has never retired from filmmaking, and recently funded his autobiographical films Endless Poetry and The Dance of Reality through an online donation campaign. At 93, he is still attempting to gain funding to create a sequel to El Topo. Despite facing constraints, Jodorowsky has managed to be a maverick within the cinematic landscape who has never conformed to his doubters, and it would be nice to see him receive just a fraction of the budget granted to today’s blockbusters.

Alejandro Jodorowsky Found Early Success in the Midnight Movie Circuit

After studying under several philosophers and artists in Mexico City during the 1960s, Jodorowsky put together a limited budget to finance his first film El Topo. Jodorowsky ultimately succeeded in reaching a cult audience as El Topo found success as one of the first “midnight movie” sensations. Its influence created the “acid western” subgenre and helped promote the idea of a legitimate director emerging from the midnight circuit; David Lynch found a similar road to success later in the decade with Eraserhead. However, Jodorowsky also invoked controversy due to his characterization of a sexual assault sequence in the film; while he later claimed that this was part of a publicity stunt, these comments remain an ugly stain on the film's legacy to this day.

While El Topo was hardly profitable, it gained appreciation from John Lennon, inspiring Beatles producer Allen Klein to help finance Jodorowsky’s next film for $1 million. Jodorowsky spared no expense during the production of The Holy Mountain; according to The Cult Film Reader, he had his cast and crew engage in spiritual rituals throughout and prior to filming in order to prepare them for the complex theme of ascension. While The Holy Mountain is perhaps even more bizarre than El Topo and did not initially receive the same midnight fandom, it is among the most influential experimental films ever made and is a favorite of many modern filmmakers.

What Went Wrong With Jodorowsky's 'Dune'?

Although Jodorowsky was never given the same degree of resources for the rest of his career, he continued to innovate with additional films, comic books, and works of art. However, Dune is the one project that eluded him, and is often cited as the quintessential “greatest movie never made.” As explored in Jodorowsky’s Dune, the director was hired to direct the film after a French consortium led by Jean-Paul Gibon obtained the rights. He planned to cast his son Brontis Jodorowsky as Paul Atreides after casting him in El Topo, but the rest of the cast and crew were far from novices.

Jodorowsky diligently sought out an incredible crew for his ultimately doomed project.

Orson Welles had agreed to play Baron Vladimir Harkonnen after Jodorowsky arranged for his favorite chef to be staffed, and would feature an electronic score by Pink Floyd and Magma. Many of the artists and designers who began pre-production would later go on to work on such sci-fi classics as Star Wars and Alien, and despite the diversions from the source material, Jodorowsky had positive interactions with Herbert himself. Although $2 million was spent on the early design work, Jodorowsky was not able to obtain financing and the rights were bought out.

Further Setbacks and Innovation

Jodorowsky faced further setbacks with potentially game-changing projects. His next film, Poo Lorn of the Elephants, was shot in India, and never received a wide release or proper distribution. Although he worked on The Incal series of comic books with the legendary artist illustrated by Jean Giraud (who had also worked on Dune) that were critically acclaimed, a film adaptation never came to fruition. While he faced controversies and critics throughout his career for his shocking content and bizarre production techniques, Jodorowsky’s influence has been cited by filmmakers such as Dennis Hopper, Nicholas Winding Refn, Jan Kounen, and Lynch. His last two crowdfunded films, Endless Poetry and The Dance of Reality, are arguably his most personal, signifying that Jodorowsky hasn’t lost his touch and is still capable of creating interesting cinema.

It’s, unfortunately, a tale as old as time that many of the greatest filmmakers are only appreciated in retrospect, and never get to see their passion projects created during their lifetimes. It’s rare but exciting when a filmmaker is able to bring a long-standing passion project to life during the twilight of their career, and it can lead to successes such as Martin Scorsese’s Silence and Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return. While it’s nice to see Jodorowsky’s name cited by modern artists, it would be even better if he was given the chance he deserves to bring his next vision to life.