Alejandro Jodorowsky is one of cinema's most legendary, noteworthy, and controversial cult directors. While other figures occupying the same kind of space have dabbled in making somewhat conventional movies (like David Lynch with The Straight Story and The Elephant Man, or John Waters with Serial Mom), Jodorowsky is defined by his unwillingness to censor himself or tone down his eccentricities. He makes strange movies that are sometimes very good, and always, at the very least, interesting.

Turning 95 in February 2024, Jodorowsky has made waves in fields outside the world of cinema (namely comics and a unique form of therapy), but it's his strange and oftentimes avant-garde movies that he's most well-known for. Despite his age, and the fact his first short film was released in the 1950s, he hasn't been hugely prolific, with a total of 10 directorial credits spread across 60+ years. Sadly, we don't live in the timeline where his film adaptation of Dune came to be, but he is purportedly still working, and planning to release a film called Essential Voyage. For now, his filmography contains 10 titles, though, and they're ranked below, roughly from worst to best.

10 'Tusk' (1980)

Starring: Cyrielle Clair, Anton Diffring, Serge Merlin

Not to be confused with the twisted 2014 Kevin Smith-directed film of the same name, 1980's Tusk was directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky and has fallen into relative obscurity, maybe understandably. It follows a young girl and the bond/connection she has with an elephant that was born on the same day as her. It's a strange film, but not in the way that most Jodorowsky films are strange, given it largely does away with fantastical elements of any kind.

Tusk is a drama, and purportedly one that Jodorowsky thought was for children. He's also spoken out against the finished product, not being happy with it and hoping to one day gain the rights to it and recut/re-release it. If that were to ever happen, maybe Tusk would turn into something worthwhile, but as it stands, it's probably only worth finding and watching for those who feel compelled to watch everything Jodorowsky ever directed.

9 'Psychomagic, a Healing Art' (2019)

Featuring: Alejandro Jodorowsky, Arthur H.

Psychomagic, a Healing Art is the only documentary Alejandro Jodorowsky has directed, and though parts of it prove somewhat intriguing, it’s overall not a great example of the genre/format. Psychomagic is Jodorowsky’s own brand of therapy, intended to help people deal with various traumas by having them participate in what could charitably be called unique activities, and what could less charitably be called bizarre and maybe even exploitative rituals.

Okay, maybe the latter is harsh; maybe the strange things the people in this documentary are asked to do did help them in some way. It’s hard to know for sure when the person covering Psychomagic through a documentary on the subject is the same person who’s also its primary proponent. If Psychomagic, a Healing Art had been directed by an outsider learning about this unusual form of therapy, maybe it could’ve been interesting and more balanced, but as it stands, the documentary feels self-serving and more than a little unsatisfying.

8 'The Rainbow Thief' (1990)

Starring: Peter O'Toole, Omar Sharif, Berta Domínguez D.

For such an obscure film, it is quite wonderfully bizarre how many big names The Rainbow Thief somehow attracted. The film stars both Peter O’Toole and Omar Sharif, and was released nearly 30 years on from another ever-so-slightly more well-known film the two appeared in: Lawrence of Arabia. Additionally, horror movie icon Christopher Lee also shows towards the beginning of The Rainbow Thief, giving a goofy performance that sets the stage for the remaining film, in many ways.

The Rainbow Thief is technically about a thief trying to obtain part (or all) of a fortune by becoming friends with the man set to inherit it, but as is typical for a Jodorowsky film, things go off the rails here and there, generally in an entertaining way. It’s not one of the filmmaker’s strongest films, but it is surprisingly enjoyable in parts and doesn’t have as intense/horrific imagery as many of his other movies do, making it somewhat approachable… at least by Jodorowsky’s standards.

7 'The Severed Heads' (1957)

Starring: Raymond Devos, Denise Brossot, Rolande Polya

The Severed Heads is also a silent film, and follows a woman who sells the titular body parts as a way to make a living. It’s easy to see this short suggesting some of the directions later Jodorowsky films would go in, as even though the scope and runtime are limited here, there is unusual and eye-catching imagery alongside a dark/bizarre sense of humor; such things would later go on to feel like the filmmaker’s trademarks.

6 'Fando and Lis' (1968)

Starring: Sergio Kleiner, Diana Mariscal, María Teresa Rivas

If The Severed Heads was a short film warm-up for Alejandro Jodorowsky, then Fando and Lis (which came out 10 years later and served as his feature debut) does roughly the same but over a longer runtime. It is very rough, in all fairness, and would have to rank as one of the director’s least comprehensible movies, too, containing a loose narrative about a pair of lovers searching for a mythical city.

Well, okay, that might sound straightforward, but if the destination is clear, the journey’s anything but, with Fando and Lis being a wild and frenzied film about a series of strange misadventures and constant unusual characters being introduced as suddenly as they vanish. It’s representative of the fantasy genre at its strangest, but is uncompromisingly a Jodorowsky film, and one of his essential works that later films could ultimately build on.

5 'The Dance of Reality' (2013)

Starring: Brontis Jodorowsky, Pamela Flores, Jeremias Herskovits

Biographical films are one thing, but a biographical film where the director is also the central subject is something else altogether. The Dance of Reality sees Alejandro Jodorowsky making a movie about the early years of the life of… Alejandro Jodorowsky, focusing on his childhood throughout the 1930s and into the 1940s, particularly relating to the struggles he faced and the relationships he had with his parents.

However, given this is a Jodorowsky film, it’s far from a normal biopic, and befitting its title, it dances around reality or objective truth throughout, becoming something that feels both personal and slightly fantastical. It’s an interesting experiment of a movie, and though some might feel it’s a little self-indulgent and repetitive, those who are interested in Jodorowsky’s life will find The Dance of Reality to be essential viewing.

4 'Endless Poetry' (2016)

Starring: Adan Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, Pamela Flores

Those who didn’t like The Dance of Reality won’t be converted to this series (of sorts) by Endless Poetry, but those who did will find this follow-up compelling largely for the same reasons. This stage of the filmmaker’s life does prove to be a little more interesting, too, and though the unfortunate reality may be that the five-film series never comes to fruition, at least The Dance of Reality + Endless Poetry makes for a good auto-biographical double feature.

3 'Santa Sangre' (1989)

Starring: Axel Jodorowsky, Blanca Guerra, Guy Stockwell

Plenty of Alejandro Jodorowsky movies have dreamlike or nightmarish sequences, but none are as abundantly horror-focused as Santa Sangre. The premise centers on a young man looking back on his horrific childhood defined by the troubled relationship between his circus performer parents, and his attempts in the present day to reconnect with his equally traumatized mother.

Santa Sangre is a very violent and intense movie, containing perhaps the highest quantity of disturbing imagery of anything Jodorowsky has directed (which is really saying something). It goes beyond the boundaries of even R-rated horror movies, so while it’s certainly not for the squeamish, those who don’t mind horror going to some particularly dark and bizarre places may appreciate the trip Santa Sangre will take them on. Everyone else might want to steer clear of this very well-made but very confronting film.

2 'El Topo' (1970)

Starring: Alejandro Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, José Legarreta

After two bizarre yet somewhat light-hearted fantasy films, El Topo was the film that ended up making Alejandro Jodorowsky whatever the cult director version of a household name is. It’s one of the strangest and most psychedelic Westerns of all time, and follows a man venturing across a strange Old West landscape with his son in tow, all the while witnessing strange and violent sights.

It’s a film that’s uncompromising in such a way that even more than half a century on from its release, there are sequences within that still feel traumatic and upsetting to watch. El Topo might not quite be a horror movie, but it’s successful in at least feeling like a cinematic fever dream for much of its runtime. It’s a controversial film, and one that’s definitely not for everyone, but it’s also an understatement to call it unique, and it’s undoubtedly hard to forget, once watched.

1 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

Starring: Alejandro Jodorowsky, Horacio Salinas, Zamira Saunders

A definitive film within the entire arthouse genre/movement, The Holy Mountain is a singular achievement unlike anything else in cinema, for better or worse (depending on how much you like Alejandro Jodorowsky and his singular style). It's an ambitious movie that seeks to defy pre-established genres and explore the nature of life, the universe, and meaning, swinging big by trying to capture and cover some monumental themes and more or less succeeding.

It feels right to label The Holy Mountain as the filmmaker's single best film, as it has an ethereal and distinct quality to it while also attempting to differentiate itself from just about any other movie in existence. It's a perplexing experience to sit through, but a rewarding one, and is certainly one example of a film where rewatches aren't just recommended, but prove to be essential, essentially. Words can't properly describe The Holy Mountain, but maybe they don't have to. It's too enigmatic and bold to be broken down so simply, and is made all the more compelling a viewing experience as a result.

