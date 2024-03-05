In a broadcast television landscape dominated by the procedural, thanks to the great Dick Wolf, it can seem a mammoth task to even get the green light from producers on a new project, let alone see that new project triumph among a sea of long-standing franchises. Well, that's exactly what happened with Alert: Missing Persons Unit, a series that debuted back in January 2023 with its premiere episode drawing over four million viewers thanks to many who tuned in for the action but stayed for the surprising interpersonal drama.

Created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx (yes, that one), the series was such an instant hit that its renewal by the powers that be felt inevitable, with that very announcement being made merely days after the first season had ended. So, with that in mind, and with this exciting show's second outing now closer than ever, here is everything we know about Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2 so far.

Alert Missing Persons Unit Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The second season, just like the first, will be exclusively available live on Fox. Airing at 9 p.m., the show will directly follow the debut of the third season of Miranda Kwok's The Cleaning Lady. If you can't watch it live, Alert: Missing Persons Unit episodes will stream the following day on Hulu, with the series' first season available to watch on the platform right now.

Is There a Trailer for 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Season 2?

Perhaps even greater than a trailer, and available for you to watch above, FOX released a first-look video for Season 2 that includes short interviews with the cast and snippets from the upcoming season. It is instantly promised in the opening moments of the trailer that this season will have "more drama, more action", which, if the short teasers for Season 2's action are anything to go by, seems to certainly be the case. As the show's intensity and fanbase expands, clearly so does the ambition of the writers, with it explained in the clip that episode 1 will feature the task of saving a busload of missing children. Not just showcasing the extravagant, high-octane set-pieces ready and waiting in Season 2, the video also reminds audiences of the intricate character drama that will once again drive the show, with each of the characters linked far more than just professionally. With glimpses of big-budget action, new ensemble additions, and the highlighting of just how well the cast gets along, this video is the perfect appetizer before Season 2's main course.

Who Stars in 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Season 2?

Alongside action-veteran Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-O), as Jason Grant, Season 2's ensemble is expected to remain thankfully similar to Season 1. This includes the likes of Dania Ramirez (Heroes) as Nikki Batista, Fivel Stewart (Atypical) as Sydney, Ryan Broussard (The Big Short) as Mike, Adeola Role (Blue Bloods) as Kemi, and Petey Gibson (Grace and Frankie) as C Hemingway.

New faces will also be joining the Season 2 ensemble, in particular, Alisha-Marie Ahamed (Family Law) as master hacker Wayne Pascal and Emmy Award winner Gil Bellows (The Shawshank Redemption) as the new face that runs the place, Inspector Hollis Braun.

What Will 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Season 2 Be About?

Although, as is customary with procedural series, a lot of the plot is kept tightly under wraps, it is fair to assume much of what may happen in the upcoming sophomore outing is based on the previous season. Firstly, and most definitely, the episodical missing persons cases will be back in all their mysterious glory as the now-beloved specialized team at the Philadelphia Police Department gets ready to flex their intuitive muscles and save the day yet again. Hopefully, after finding out the man they thought was Keith was an impostor, the missing son will return in some capacity in Season 2, providing closure for not just the characters but the audience too. With Season 1 such a success, Season 2 will likely see much higher stakes, and even more explosive drama, as the team behind the series tries to outdo their enormous triumph in the previous season.

However, perhaps the show's greatest and most critically applauded aspect is its dedication to the personal drama at its heart, with Season 2 ready to further explore the nuanced character relationships set up in Season 1. With Nikki and Mike now planning their wedding, it is very unlikely that the course of true love will run smoothly, especially when one considers the trauma the pair will have gone through following the Season 1 finale. Add to that the introduction of their new boss, Inspector Hollis, and moving the team to a brand-new HQ. There are many obstacles that will put pressure on their relationship. With this and the rest of the ensemble's pasts ready to be explored further, Season 2 looks ready to push new boundaries.

Who Is Behind 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Season 2?

There is little information currently as to who is working behind the scenes on Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2, so it is fair to assume that many of the same names from the previous season's crew may return. These include the likes of writers Kseniya Melnik and Katie Varney, executive producers Adam Kane and Datari Turner, and directors Christine Moore and Michael Offer.

How Many Episodes Are in 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Season 2?

Although an exact number is not confirmed, it is heavily rumored that Season 2 will consist of the same 10-episode run that Season 1 had. Only two episodes currently have any confirmed title, with Episode 1 of Season 2 titled "Bus 447" - named after the bus of missing school children that the aforementioned first-look video confirmed would create the Season 2 premiere's plot. Episode 2 will be titled "Benjamin Franklin."