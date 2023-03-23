Fox has renewed the crime drama Alert: Missing Persons Unit for another season, Deadline has reported. The series debuted earlier this year in January and has got much of the fans’ attention. It joins the features likes of Accused, The Cleaning Lady, and animated series like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers that have been renewed by the network.

The character-driven police procedural drama is set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). We follow officer Nikki Batista whose son goes missing which becomes her motivation to join the special unit to help other people, while she searches for her own. Fans enjoy the case-of-the-week setup with a case-of-a-lifetime story running through it as its characters bring gut-wrenching heartache and joy.

Who is Behind Alert?

The series was created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx. Though for Season 2 Eisendrath will not return, and the series will have a new showrunner, Carla Kettner, who was an exec producer of The Blacklist, and created Panhandle for Spectrum Originals and Roku. Speaking of the series renewal Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming at Fox revealed that the first season was a “solid performer” and the network was “encouraged” by its delayed viewing. Adding, “Scott, Dania, John, and Jamie have done an incredible job launching Alert and bringing its story into heart-pounding focus, giving us an emotionally intense procedural drama that’s primed for even more success as Carla takes the day-to-day reins, continuing the great work we’ve seen this season.”

RELATED: 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' and 9 Other TV Shows About Specialized Crime Units

In its first season run Alert averaged 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ranking fifth in the audience and sixth in the viewer demography, among scripted Fox content. Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television, which produced the series said, “It’s wonderful to see these timely, poignant stories resonating with viewers, and we want to congratulate the writers, producers, cast and crew on their success. We are incredibly proud of their collective work and look forward to seeing where these series go next.”

The series casts Dania Ramirez as Nikki Batista, Scott Caan as Jason Grant, Nikki's ex-husband and colleague, Ryan Broussard as Mike Sherman, Adeola Role as Kemi Adebayo, Graham Verchere as Lucas Hadley, Petey Gibson as C Hemingway, Fivel Stewart as Sidney Grant, and Elana Dunkelman as Rachel among others. Executive producers include Ketter, Eisendrath, Foxx, Datari Turner, J. R. Orci, Adam Kane, and Michael Offer.

The ten-episode-long first season is available to stream on Fox Now. You can check out the trailer below: