Season 3 of FOX’s Alert: Missing Persons Unit finally has a premiere date after nearly a year of anticipation. Created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, the procedural last aired on May 14, 2024, with its intense Season 2 finale, which saw Nikki (Dania Ramirez) and Mike's (Ryan Broussard) wedding put on hold when Wayne (Alisha-Marie Ahamed) goes missing on the same day. Jason (Scott Caan) and the MPU race to locate her and ultimately bring down Inspector Braun (Gil Bellows) and his connection to the car bombing murder.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit returns on Tuesday, March 25, with its third season, as confirmed by TVLine, and will occupy the 9 pm time slot. Doc currently has the same schedule but will have wrapped its 10-episode freshman run by March 11, meaning there will be more than enough time before the crime drama’s comeback. Meanwhile, The Cleaning Lady Season 4 will also launch on FOX on March 25, similarly marking its long-awaited return to the network’s primetime lineup.

News of Alert: Missing Persons Unit came about in March 2022, when we learned that co-creator Eisendrath, along with Sony Pictures Television, had the series in development at FOX. Months later, the network gave it a straight-to-series order with Eisendrath to serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Foxx and Datari Turner. Season 1 premiered on January 8, 2023; months later, the show was renewed for a second season, which debuted on March 5, 2024.

The MPU Takes on Harrowing Cases in ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Season 3