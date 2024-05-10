The Big Picture Fox renewed Alert: Missing Persons Unit for a 3rd season, filming Seasons 2 and 3 together to reduce costs.

The series features detectives John Grant and Nikki Batista, tackling a new missing person case each week. A new boss and tech team member add drama.

Several scripted Fox shows have been renewed, including Alert: Missing Persons Unit, while others like The Cleaning Lady are still pending renewal.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit will save more missing people going into the 2024/2025 TV Season. Deadline reports that Fox has renewed Alert: Missing Persons Unit for a third season. To reduce production costs, the series will also film Season 3 right after Season 2. Fox has not revealed the number of episodes for Season 3, but they are expected to be more than Season 2, which was affected by last year's double strikes. The renewal is supported by strong streaming numbers, even if the live ratings for the series are not as high as other programs. Each episode averages 3.9 million viewers.

Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez star as John Grant and Nikki Batista, detectives in the unit. The procedural typically features a new missing person's case every week, and the team dives in to find the missing person and reunite them with their family. The second season sees the team settle into their new office headquarters. They also meet their new boss, Inspector Hollis Braun, who aims to keep the team in check, especially Grant, a wild card. The twist is that Grant and Batista were once a married couple but got divorced. They are passionate about finding missing people because their son was lost and never found. A new team member, Wayne Pascal, joined the unit to help with the tech side. Apart from Caan and Ramirez, the series stars Ryan Broussard, Adeola Role, and Alisha-Marie Ahamed.

Renewal Status For Remaining Scripted Fox Shows

The truncated 2024/2025 season has seen fewer scripted Fox shows than usual. Last year, the network canceled 9-1-1, which was picked up by ABC. Of the shows currently on the schedule, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Krapopolis, and Animal Control have been renewed for the next season. The Cleaning Lady, now in Season 3, has yet to be renewed. 9-1-1: Lone Star remained on Fox even after the flagship series moved but was not on the schedule this season. Season 5, which is in production, will premiere this fall. The latest hit scripted drama at Fox, Acussed, was also off the schedule this season but will be coming in the fall. Production is yet to begin.

Carla Kettner is the showrunner and executive producer for Alert: Missing Persons Unit. Other executive producers include Jon Cowan, Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Sean Hennen, John Eisendrath, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, and Brad Turner.

Catch the Season 2 finale next Tuesday at 8 PM on Fox.