FOX’s high-stakes procedural drama Alert: Missing Persons Unit is bringing fresh energy to its third season with the addition of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The first trailer for the new season gives fans an exciting sneak peek at Warner stepping into the role of Chief Inspector, marking a powerful shift in leadership for the MPU. Warner, who is best known for his Emmy-nominated performance on The Cosby Show and his impressive showing in The Resident and Suits, exudes authority in the teaser trailer. His character, Chief Inspector Bill Houston, takes the temporary helm of the Missing Persons Unit at a time when the team is at a crossroads. Coming from a military background where order and structure are extolled above all else, Houston finds himself on a collision course with Jason’s (Scott Caan) more maverick approach.

The trailer opens with a haunting voiceover: “The senator's child has been kidnapped.” As the MPU races against time to find the five missing girls. Houston enters the frame, setting the tone for his leadership. He is decisive and clearly not one to tolerate inefficiency. The brief but electrifying footage hints at a no-nonsense leader with a deep understanding of the stakes involved in the ensuing investigation. The logline for the new season reads:

"As the third season begins, MPU is tasked with cases ranging from a missing female collegiate rowing team member who disappeared while on the water, a missing street artist due to donate his rare bone marrow to save his dying brother, and Nikki’s ongoing and dangerous association with Irish mob boss Charlie McGannon (guest star Ian Tracey). But the most harrowing case to date is when MPU must band together in a race to find one of their own."

Who Is Returning for 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Season 3?

Alongside Warner, returning stars Caan and Dania Ramirez reprise their roles as Jason Grant and Nikki Batista, ex-spouses and dedicated MPU detectives. Their chemistry remains a driving force of the series. It will be interesting to watch what the introduction of Chief Inspector Bill Houston does to the overall team dynamic. Ryan Broussard will be back as a young officer, Mike Sherman and Diana Bang will continue to guest as forensic scientist Helen Gale, while Adeola Role will continue as Kemi Adebayo. Megalyn Echikunwoke joins the cast in a recurring role as Lt. Gabrielle Bennett, a former trainee of Jason's at the Philadelphia PD.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a collaborative production between Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. Steering the ship as showrunner and executive producer is Carla Kettner, joined by an impressive roster of executive producers, including Jon Cowan, Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Sean Hennen, John Eisendrath, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, and Brad Turner.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, March 25, on FOX at 9 PM.