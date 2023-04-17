When it comes to comedy, Rachel Brosnahan isn't the only member of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with the chops to kill it on stage. Her co-star and in-universe agent Alex Borstein has a new comedy special on the way with Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits and Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from the show ahead of its premiere on Prime Video. The clip in question shows Borstein brainstorming ideas for the proper name for a group of Jews, during which she brings up an excellent name one of her partners came up with.

Borstein partners with Barcelona-native musicians Eric Mills and Salva Rey for a night of musical fun and storytelling that will get both deeply personal and wildly fictitious as audiences are welcomed into the comedian's mind. It's billed as both provocative and whimsical, something that easily comes off in the clip as Borstein goes through her names to describe a group of two or more Jews. Initially floating the awkward, on-the-spot "Jew posse," she opts instead to go for a naming convention similar to a murder of crows or a smack of jellyfish, giving the perhaps too soon "concentration camp" as an option. It's not exactly catchy or appealing for a trio of musical Jews and neither is the following "law firm."

As she goes through the various hilarious names for their little group, she lands on a comedic parody of a classic series—Jumanji. Rather than a Dwayne Johnson or Robin Williams-headlined adventure though, she's instead talking about Jew-manji, the name Mills came up with that evokes a much different image than the original jungle venture. Instead, Borstein describes the films as if they were helmed by her parents, complete with complaints about the heat of the desert and requests to speak to a manager.

Image via Prime Video

Borstein Is a Comedic Powerhouse in a Series All About Comedy

It's only natural that Borstein would translate her comedic talents to the stage. She's been making people laugh on television for years, becoming a prominent voice actor aboard Seth MacFarlane's flagship series Family Guy. One of her three Emmys comes from her incredible work voicing not just the Griffin family matriarch Lois, but also Lois's grandmother Barbara along with several other characters throughout the series. Her other three Emmys, however, come for her work as Susie Myerson, Midge's (Brosnahan) agent who discovers her potential as a comedic star.

Borstein's special comes as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is nearing its end. In the midst of its fifth season, the series is getting a major sendoff, taking over Fifth Avenue for the occasion and transforming it into one big homage to the beloved comedy. New York City Mayor Eric Adams even declared April 14 as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Day, ensuring the show and all of its beloved characters will never be forgotten.

Borstein takes the stage herself with Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits on April 18 on Prime Video. Check out the exclusive clip below: