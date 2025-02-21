It’s rare to see a green-flag man on Love Is Blind. However, Season 8 contestant Alex Brown was a raging green flag. From the get-go, he was kind and vulnerable about his past. Having had a rough past with bullying and going through a glow-up, he wasn’t cocky about it. He was also an avid listener and was empathetic during his dates. His questions were brimming with value, and he didn’t make grand, expressive statements that would give anyone false hope.

He also ended things with his strongest connection, Madison Errichiello, when it became evident that she wasn’t the one for him. He even stood up for a fellow contestant, Mason Horacek, who was also pursuing the same woman as him. Alex is a testament to how sometimes it’s not necessary to forge connections and force a relationship just to get screen time on a reality TV show.

Alex Brown Had Realistic Expectations and Insightful Questions