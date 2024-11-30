Bestselling author James Patterson is best known for writing crime thrillers and is responsible for creating some of the most compelling characters and stories in modern times. His most popular character is Alex Cross, a brilliant detective and criminal psychologist, who appeared in the 1993 novel Along Came a Spider. With his provocative stories and complex characters, Hollywood took notice of Patterson's writing, perfectly crafted for an on-screen adaptation.

However, there was one key element that the powers that be wanted to change about Alex Cross which led to Patterson rejecting a seven-figure offer. In a recent Hollywood Reporter interview, Patterson explained that at first, execs wanted to change a key element about the character of Alex Cross. Originally, Patterson wrote Cross as a Black man living in Washington, DC, but was asked to change the character to a white man. Thankfully, James Patterson put his foot down.

James Patterson Refused to Whitewash Alex Cross

According to Patterson, in 1993, after the novel Along Came a Spider came out, he got a life-changing offer to adapt the novel to the screen. Patterson didn't have a lot of money at the time, so the offer was more than enticing — until he heard the one condition he'd have to agree to. When the execs asked him to change the race of Alex Cross and make him a white guy, Patterson didn't hold back in his reply. According to THR, Patterson said "F you" to that exec, and left the deal on the table.

Saying no to the money may have been difficult at the time, but thankfully, it's a good thing that Patterson didn't acquiesce to that shortsighted idea. In the THR interview, Patterson explained the reason why he wasn't willing to make the change, citing his own personal experience growing up in Newburgh, New York, which helped to inspire the character Alex Cross. When asked why he said no, Patterson simply says, "Because that wasn’t who he was." Growing up, he had a tight bond with a Black family who he loved being around, soaking in their culture, and never saw that experience reflected in movies and TV.

In creating the character of Alex Cross, Patterson clearly wanted to reflect his own experience, making Cross a highly intelligent and multidimensional person, and ultimately, an attractive role for any actor to play. It's easy to see how writers can be swayed to make changes that are asked of them through adaptation, but this is a great example of an author sticking to their convictions, knowing that the character as written should be what makes it on-screen. Thankfully, his decision paid off, and Paramount was willing to adapt the story as written, which led to the casting of some of Hollywood's biggest movie stars.

The Character of Alex Cross Became Even More Iconic After These Actors Took On the Role

The first two of Patterson's Alex Cross books to be adapted were Kiss The Girls and Along Came a Spider. In both films, the character was portrayed by great Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman. A few years prior to Kiss the Girls, Freeman had played a detective in David Fincher's thriller Seven, which helped to make him the perfect choice for Alex Cross, using intellect rather than brute force to solve crimes. Freeman played the role with a great balance of integrity, calmness, and brilliance, setting the stage for future adaptions.

In 2012, Patterson's novel Cross was adapted for the big screen, with Tyler Perry playing the titular role. While feelings were mixed about Perry's performance in Alex Cross, it makes sense why the multihyphenate creative was drawn to step out of his comfort zone for this iconic character. Tyler Perry spoke to Collider back when the film came out, saying, "I just thought about it as a great role and a great opportunity to do it, so I decided to do it."

While these films have received mixed reviews over the years, they helped to confirm what a compelling on-screen presence the character of Alex Cross has. In 2022, it was announced that filming had begun on the Prime Video TV series Cross, starring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross. Getting more time to expand on one of his most famous characters, as well as other key characters, was an exciting idea for James Patterson, who got to work closely with showrunner Ben Watkins for the new series.