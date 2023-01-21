More casting news continues to emerge from the production of Amazon's upcoming mystery thriller series, Cross which is based on the iconic Alex Cross character from the acclaimed novel series by James Patterson. According to Deadline, Stacie Greenwell is the latest to join the series that will star Aldis Hodge as the titular detective.

Cross went into development in January 2020 and after two years in the works was ordered by the studio last October. Since green lighting the show, Amazon has been generous with plot and character details, revealing the logline for the upcoming show while also providing detailed descriptions of each character that has since been unveiled including Greenwells'. The series is described as a "complex, twisted, and pulse-pounding thriller" that will center on a troubled Alex Cross described as "a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.” However, the recent loss of his wife, puts the titular detective's judgments in jeopardy driving him to the point of obsession when handling cases.

Greenwell will play Detective Shawna De Lackner who is described as "straightforward and perceptive and doesn’t suffer fools gladly. A seasoned detective at the Metro PD, she pays close attention to detail when it comes to both her cases and her appearance." Judging by that description, it's obvious that Lackner is one of Cross's colleagues and going by their personality description both seem to share a similar charisma, thus it will be interesting to see them work together and maybe frequently butt heads as they brainstorm strategies to bring to book every bad guy on their radar.

Image via ABC

RELATED: 'Cross' Series With Aldis Hodge Set to Begin Filming in January [Exclusive]

Greenwell will be entering the Metro PD with some relevant experience. The actress is currently recurring in Mayor of Kingstown, a thriller series on Paramount+ where she portrays Abby Steele, a seasoned corrections officer in charge of the female prison. The show has so far been well-received and recently premiered its second season. Greenwell has been prolific on the small screen since ending her career as a practicing lawyer to pursue an acting career. She's featured in productions such as Sharp Objects, Perry Mason, Last Man Standing, Young Sheldon, and New Amsterdam, among others.

Amazon had previously unveiled a host of cast for the series, among them are Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Siobhan Murphy and Eloise Mumford. Hodge, in addition to starring in the lead, will produce the show. Cross is created, written and produced by Ben Watkins. The show hails from the stables of Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television and is produced by Patterson, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bostand and Craig Siebels.

Amazon is yet to set a premiere date for the series.