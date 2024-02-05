The Big Picture Aldis Hodge is incredibly enthusiastic about the upcoming series Cross, calling it the best TV show he has ever been a part of.

Hodge remains tight-lipped about the details of the series, refusing to share any spoilers.

Cross is described as edgy and is expected to push boundaries with real thrills, excitement, and danger.

After the separate Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry-led film adaptations of James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels didn’t quite move audiences and critics in the way they were expected, all eyes are now set on Prime Video to pack a punch with its upcoming series, Cross. With Aldis Hodge picking up the big guns and slipping into the driver’s seat as the titular detective, things are already off to a good start. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, during which the pair discussed Hodge’s next soon-to-premiere project, Marmalade, Radish was able to gain a bit of intel on the high-octane series and let’s just say that Hodge’s enthusiasm is palpable.

From City on a Hill to Black Adam and Leverage, Hodge has delivered some incredibly impressive performances over the last two decades. But, as he teases to Radish, there’s something that sets his role in Cross apart from the rest, saying:

“Every project has its own set of concerns and anxieties and rewards that come with them. Going into any project, there’s always going to be the weight of making sure that it’s good and that it’s quality, and then, once you give it to the world, that you stand behind it, and you’re super proud of it. With Cross, I can tell you how amazing that production was from top to bottom, from our captain, Ben Watkins, our showrunner, all the way down to the final finished product. I’m so very excited. Between Cross and Marmalade, it’s a fortuitous year, and I’m very grateful.”

Aldis Hodge Is Keeping ‘Cross’ Details Under Lock And Key

But, just because Hodge is over the moon for audiences to see what he and the rest of the Cross team have come up with, he isn’t willing to spoil even the most minute detail. When pressed by Radish about what he could share, Hodge cut things off quickly saying, “Absolutely nothing.” He was, however, eager to talk about the project in a broader sense and what it meant to him to play the leading law enforcement official. He said:

“I will say, as far as TV series go, this has been my favorite TV series, and I mean that honestly. Fully, truly, intently, this has been the best, in terms of character development. I’ve been looking for this for a while. As an audience member and then also as an actor, I’m excited to see how people respond to it, because I know what’s there, and I’m so proud. This has been the best TV show I’ve ever been a part of in my career, and I’ve been a part of some really great productions. I’m shooting Leverage right now. Leverage is near and dear to my heart, and always will be. I love Leverage. But Cross is in a different space. There’s a different responsibility with Cross that is a new step in my career. That, I think, is what I’m most excited about. I know how it was managed, but I want to see the fruits of the labor and see how it’s carried out.”

‘Cross’ Is Going To Get “Edgy”

Another question Hodge was unwilling to answer was what the rating of Cross would be. But, he was happy to tease that boundaries would be pushed, saying:

“We are edgy. We are as edgy as it gets. We do not skip away from the edges. We give you real thrills, real excitement, real danger. We are as edgy as it’s gonna get.”

With Prime Video being the current home of other favorite action adaptations like Reacher, Cross will be in great hands on the platform when it eventually comes out, hopefully, later this year. While you wait for more information surrounding the show’s release window and a future teaser, read up on everything we know about Cross here and catch Hodge in Marmalade when it arrives in theaters on February 9.

Marmalade Follows a man in jail who narrates the colorful tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate to escape and reunite with the alluring love of his life. Release Date February 8, 2024 Director Keir O'Donnell Cast Joe Keery , Camila Morrone , Aldis Hodge , Wayne Duvall Runtime 99 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Keir O'Donnell

