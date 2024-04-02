The Big Picture Alex Garland's selection of films for Alamo Drafthouse Guest Selects offers insight into his creative journey and influences on his work.

Garland's retirement announcement from directing feature films adds a deeper resonance to his curated film selections.

Fans of Garland's work in science fiction will be intrigued by his picks, which include a variety of influential films.

Alex Garland, the visionary director behind the eagerly awaited action-thriller, Civil War, has become the latest luminary to take part of the acclaimed Alamo Drafthouse Guest Selects series, with his selections for curation detailed in an exclusive video by ScreenRant. With Civil War drumming up substantial buzz and clinching early critical acclaim, the excitement surrounding its release is palpable, making Garland one of the people of the moment.

Viewers are shown a glimpse into Garland's selection process for the Alamo Drafthouse series. In it, the filmmaker unveils five films that have etched a mark on his creative journey, offering insights into their impact on his work, including the making of Civil War. It has a deeper resonance, too, following Garland's recent announcement that he intends to retire from directing feature films.

Given his ability as both a writer and a director, keen filmmakers will be fascinated to learn about the pictures he selects as major influences on his career, with only one film coming after 1979. It's a good one, though — last year's Oscar-nominated sensation, Anatomy of a Fall. Garland must be a Messi fan, too.

What Is Alex Garland Known For?

Garland is best known for his work as a writer and director in the science fiction genre. He first gained major recognition as a writer with the novel The Beach, which was published in 1996 and later adapted into a film directed by Danny Boyle. Garland's foray into screenplay writing brought him further acclaim, particularly for the script of 28 Days Later (2002), a groundbreaking horror film also directed by Boyle, which revitalized the zombie genre with its intense, fast-paced action and social commentary.

Garland's directorial debut, Ex Machina (2014), solidified his reputation as a filmmaker. This critically acclaimed science fiction thriller explores themes of artificial intelligence, consciousness, and ethics, and received widespread praise for its storytelling, visual effects, and performances. It won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and earned Garland a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Following Ex Machina, Garland continued to explore complex themes in science fiction with Annihilation (2018), a film based on Jeff VanderMeer's novel of the same name. The movie, which Garland wrote and directed, delves into themes of identity, self-destruction, and the unknown, and is known for its striking visuals and thought-provoking narrative.

Garland's work is characterised by his interest in philosophical and ethical questions posed by advancements in science and technology, his skillful storytelling, and his ability to create visually compelling cinematic experiences.

Tickets for Garland’s picks are available now at Alamo Drafthouse. His new film Civil War opens April 12. Check out the Alamo Drafthouse video below:

Civil War 9 10 The film follows events in the U.S. during a civil war. Government forces attack civilians. Journalists are shot in the Capitol. Release Date April 12, 2024 Director Alex Garland Cast Nick Offerman , Kirsten Dunst , Cailee Spaeny , Wagner Moura , Sonoya Mizuno , Jefferson White Writers Alex Garland

