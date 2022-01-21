You know how the old saying goes: it's Kirsten Dunst's world, and we're all just living in it. Hot on the heels of the white-hot awards buzz for her starring role in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, Dunst will appear in Ex Machina director Alex Garland's just-announced A24 feature, Civil War. The filmmaker, who has solely released Annihilation in the eight years since hitting the big time with Ex Machina, is currently in post-production on Men for the studio, having worked with The Lost Daughter's Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, and Paapa Essiedu.

Joining Dunst in the cast are Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny, in the near-future action film written and directed by Garland. Aside from the film's setting, little is known about it, with plot details being kept under strict lock and key. That said, it's not exactly difficult to speculate: one might immediately presume it to be a period piece based on the title, but given we know it's in an imagined future America, you'd think it focuses on a second Civil War. (Captain America and Iron Man, however, are unlikely to appear.)

While Annihilation was warmly received by audiences and critics alike, Ex Machina remains Garland's arguable magnum opus, and the only title thus far to secure him an awards nod — nabbing him a nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. Over on the TV side of things, Garland was similarly acclaimed for his work on the FX series Devs, a sci-fi thriller set in-and-around a quantum computing company in Silicon Valley. Basically: with Civil War, expect something imaginative, thrilling, and fundamentally bleak.

Image via A24

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons on 'The Power of the Dog' and the Unorthodox In Character Exercises Jane Campion Asked Dunst to Do

And Dunst is no stranger to strange or unusual projects. Speaking to Collider about the off-kilter in-character exercises she was asked to do in preparation for her role on Power of the Dog, the actress revealed how Campion asked her — of all things — to clean her apartment:

"I just remembered something. Jane had me clean her apartment. [Laughs.] And I'm actually a very clean - Jesse [Plemons] knows, I'm a cleaner. She was like, 'I don't clean very well,' and because I ran an Inn, I had learn how to make biscuits, y'know... and I'm not a cook. When it came to cleaning, I was like, 'Yeah, I've got this, Jane,' I'm good at making a table nice and stuff, this was no problem. And it's so funny she made me clean her living room - with old timey, like, mops and things like that."

Never question the dedication of the Dunst!

A24 will handle the global release of Civil War, with more on the film to come as we get it.

My Comfort Movie: How 'Jumanji' Reminds Me Adventure Is Still Possible If you're in need of a thrill in less than two hours, look no further. 'Jumanji' has you covered.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email