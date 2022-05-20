With Men now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with writer-director Alex Garland about making his latest film. During the interview, Garland talked about how Men doesn’t explain everything, why he likes to not spoon feed the audience, if he felt any pressure to give more answers, how Attack on Titan influenced the film and made him raise his game, how he worked with director of photography Rob Hardy on the color scheme, and more. Additionally, he talked about unproduced screenplays, what someone should watch if you’ve never seen his work, and what he’d make if he could get the financing to do any project.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Men is about a young woman (Jessie Buckley) who travels to the English countryside to try and heal from a personal tragedy. Unfortunately for her, someone or something from the surrounding woods might be stalking her. Men also stars Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu, and Gayle Rankin.

Watch what Alex Garland had to say in the player above, or you can read our conversation below.

COLLIDER: If someone has actually never seen the movies [that] you've made, or read the books that you've written, what's the first thing you want them reading or watching?

ALEX GARLAND: Oh my God, I don't know. I'm shooting a film at the moment and there's several of the crew [that] I really get on with, and they really like me I think, and they think I'm like a really nice sort of normal guy. I say, please don't watch any of the films I've made, otherwise, it will destroy our good close working relationship.

So, if nobody's ever seen any of that stuff before, I never encourage anybody to see anything I've done. I've never handed anyone a book I've written or said, “Watch my film.” I think they'll look at me differently. I think the films are kind of weird, and I'm actually really kind of normal, or whatever normal is, I don't know.

Do you actually have a lot of unproduced screenplays in your desk?

GARLAND: Well, this film, Men, as it happens, I wrote the first draft of this film maybe fifteen years ago. Could be more. I think I wrote the first draft between Sunshine and Never Let Me Go, which is quite a long time ago. I don't know how many years ago it was, [but] a long time ago. It's had one, two, at least three, and maybe four completely different incarnations before this one, which is either the fourth or fifth. So in some respects, I do have a lot of unmade screenplays in the drawer as it were. But I quite often rework them, and they change over time.

Ex Machina, I remember had a very, very different first incarnation. This film had a very different incarnation. Dread had many incarnations. So, sometimes I talk to writers, and they work on a screenplay, and they feel it hasn't [gotten] there yet, or they can't get it financed or whatever the thing is, and I just say, just put it aside and start working on the next one. Because the thing [is], when you put it in a drawer [it] isn't dead, it can come back in any number of different ways. So [the] short answer is yes, and what proceeded was the long answer.

Before getting into the film, one last thing, if you could get the financing to make anything you want, what would you make and why?

GARLAND: Right now, nothing. I'm thinking I'm going to stop directing for a while. I've done a bunch of stuff back to back, and I need an indeterminate break. Men and the film I'm shooting at the moment bumped right up against each other. The last day of post on Men was 48 hours before the first day of principal photography on the movie I'm shooting at the minute in Atlanta. I just need to stop for a bit. To be honest, I kind of like the idea of writing for someone else to direct. There's a couple of directors out there who've approached me saying, are you interested in that? They're very sort of, nothing fancy, it's not like a Marvel movie or something, just very, very small indie projects. Right now that's what I'm thinking about doing.

I'm a fan of your work with Rob Hardy, who have you worked with nonstop, what was it about his work that you saw that said, I want to work with him on Ex Machina? And how has the relationship blossomed on all the projects?

GARLAND: Rob and I, I really think we work very well together. I think both of us are kind of spiky, and I'm not sure how well we'd work with other people or like, I don't know. But we work really well with each other. We have a lot of shorthand, so he can describe a shot that he's spotted or demonstrated to me very, very easily and very quickly. I trust him a lot. I like him a lot. He's got a really, really good eye and a very good attitude on set.

These shoots are always hard for one reason or another, and he never complains. He always does beautiful work. He's a lovely man. That in a way isn't the answer to your question, what did I first see? I just saw the frames and I thought that looks beautiful, that looks smart. He doesn't overdo it. So he doesn't try and kind of overbake a shot by making it kind of too in your face, beautiful photography. He's got quite a lot of restraint. So in some ways, I think he doesn't get the credit he deserves because he's not showy. He's often kind of understated, and I love that.

I really like the stuff in the past in Men. I think you shot it with two cameras, and it's at the sunset and the use of color. Can you sort of talk about the color scheme that you wanted to go for in the film?

GARLAND: It's a really simple, really simple color scheme, which was red and green. We used red in very selective places, and then we timed our shoot. We had a really complicated thing to do with the timing of the shoot, but where we were up against the wire on all sorts of things, but we pushed it to literally the last possible day we could start shooting because we were waiting for spring to arrive and for the leaves to turn green.

In fact, when in the first couple of weeks of shooting all the trees look like winter trees, and we were waiting for the green to kind of explode out, which it did thank goodness. So the color scheme was really about red and green, and it was about red spaces and green spaces. Then what we did was not be coy about it. So not like a little flash of green or a little flash of red, but go red, go green, sort of go hard I guess.

One of the things that I love about movies is when they don't explain everything, this film definitely doesn't explain everything. Did you have any pressure from like A24 or producers to maybe explain more or did they know going in that this is what I want to do?

GARLAND: I had no pressure at all. I think that earlier on in my filmmaking life, I was under a lot of pressure the whole time to explain from all sorts of different areas. It wouldn't just be studios, it could be creatives, it could be people sort of involved in a sort of at the cold face side of it on set or wherever. It was never really my taste. Listen, filmmaking is a really broad church, there's space for lots of different kinds of films, and I'm not saying there's a wrong way or a right way to make films, but I like films that you have to lean into and as a viewer, you have to kind of participate in them. It's not all provided for you, you have to imaginatively participate in the film for it to work. That means not answering all questions in some respects, not spoonfeeding everything. But I think at this point, I mean, it's, I don't know, nearly quarter of a century I think I've been doing this now and I think people kind of know they if this guy writes the script, it's probably going to be a bit like that, not so much like this.

So there was definitely a point where I was always disappointing people. They sort of felt, “Oh, if you just did this, this and this, it would get over the line, it would be better.” Like, why can't you just do that? And so the films would always be smaller, sort of not commercially successful or whatever the thing would be. But now I think they're like, yeah, no, I get it. So they know what they're financing and A24 has been truly nothing except supportive, every step along the way; [from] pre-production through to the edit. And listen, it's quite a challenging film, so I'm grateful for that.

I watched the Q&A yesterday, and I couldn't believe that Attack on Titan influenced this film. For people that didn't get to see the Q&A, can you sort of talk about how Attack on Titan?

GARLAND: Yeah, there's a sequence in the film, at the end of the film which I won't describe because it would kind of blow it, I guess, but in the writing of it was written in terms of mutations. And film has kind of a long history with mutations, American Werewolf or David Cronenberg, The Thing, all sorts of prosthetics and VFX and forms of mutation. We were just about to go into pre-production, and I was struggling with all of the imagery and not feeling it and feeling concerned. My daughter, she had [gotten] me hooked on Attack on Titan, [which is a] really incredibly impressive anime on so many levels. It impressed me on so many levels.

One of the things I noticed was how clever it was in terms of creating strange depictions of the human form. It did something really brilliant, which is it verges right on the edge of ridiculous. It sort of leans into the ridiculous and yet makes them terrifying and strange and intimidating. I thought that [was] 20, 30, 40 times more imaginative than anything I've got going on in my head at the moment. It's more imaginative than anything I'm thinking of and it's also simpler. What they're doing is very, very simple, it's sort of perfectly judged.

I think what Attack on Titan did was it made me raise my game. It made me go back and think harder and come up with a completely different idea for the mutation sequence that ended up then being extremely appropriate, at least for me appropriate, to some of the thematic concerns within the film. So I guess that's the answer I just think Attack on Titan's really good. Anytime you see something good, it makes you raise your game. That's what I think you think, “Oh, okay. Right. Better not be lazy. Look at this stuff.”

I agree. Thank you so much for your time, sir. Until the next one, again, thank you for making movies.

GARLAND: Thanks, man. I appreciate it. Good to see you again.

