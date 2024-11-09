Alex Garland has had an impressive career as a writer so far, but his directing feats don't fall short, either. His imagination brought some of the most interesting blends of science fiction and horror into the world, including novels like The Tesseract and The Beach, which later became movies (one highly successful and the other not so much). The Beach was his first novel and the propelling force that pushed Garland into writing more excellent stories.

But Garland was able to leave a legacy in more than just the film and literary world. He also co-wrote the story for the 2010 video game Enslaved: Odyssey to the West and was story supervisor for the 2013 game DmC: Devil May Cry. What makes Garland's stories unique is the detail invested in each; more often than not, his movies are highly rewatchable, whether for the interesting theme, a shocking plot twist, or for noticing something different upon each rewatch. Since video games can only be replayed and novels re-read, here's what film fans can expect from each of Alex Garland's movies.

8 'Never Let Me Go' (2010)

Directed by Mark Romanek, Written by Alex Garland

As one of the saddest sci-fi movies of all time, Never Let Me Go is a direct punch in the gut that questions mortality and purpose. Based on Kazuo Ishiguro's novel of the same name, director Mark Romanek recalled in an interview that Ishiguro is "much more fascinated in his whole body of work, not just this book, about the ways that people tend not to run and accept their lot in life."

Never Let Me Go is a love story revolving around Tommy (Andrew Garfield), Kathy (Carey Mulligan), and Ruth (Keira Knightley), three close friends growing up in a boarding school called Hailsham. They seemingly spend their entire lives there, learning later on that they're clones that exist solely for the purpose of organ harvesting. In so many ways, the movie celebrates life as much as it questions it; Alex Garland's heartbreaking script adaptation perfectly captures the intensity of the story's message. However, due to the movie's existential nature, it can be tough to rewatch often. Many who have seen it when it came out still claim Never Let Me Go is stuck in their minds.

7 'Sunshine' (2007)

Directed by Danny Boyle, Written by Alex Garland

The third collaboration between Danny Boyle and Alex Garland is the sci-fi thriller/mystery Sunshine. Garland's affinity for depicting dystopian reality is perhaps best seen in movies like Sunshine and 28 Days Later. In Sunshine, the story is set in 2057, when a group of scientists travel to reignite the dying Sun; it focuses on the mission as much as the scientists' mental states during their long stay in space. The talented ensemble cast includes Cilian Murphy, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh, and Hiroyuki Sanada, among others.

Garland's unending interest in uncovering how humanity impacts and depends on nature is best seen in Sunshine, where his story literally depends on a group of experts trying to save the sun. Though there's no direct human impact on the sun, people's fight to save it in order to survive is an innate will to live and never give up. This can be terrifying and inspiring all at the same time, though Sunshine often toys with being the former. A heavy but also heavily entertaining thriller, Sunshine is worth the second and third rewatches.

6 '28 Days Later' (2002)

Directed by Danny Boyle, Written by Alex Garland

The second collaboration between Danny Boyle and Garland after The Beach was the highly successful post-apocalyptic horror 28 Days Later. Inspired by George Romero's Night of the Living Dead, Garland pitched Boyle with a zombie horror script, and the two collaborated on creating the movie that seemingly propelled zombie horror back to popularity. The movie stars Cillian Murphy as Jim, a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma after a traffic accident and realizes the world's been overcome by a highly contagious rage virus.

Jim needs to find ways to survive while being hit with the sudden realization that nothing will ever be the same. He encounters other survivors along the way, joins forces with them, and they learn that there's a safe zone all the way in Manchester. The beauty of 28 Days Later is just how quickly it grabs viewers' attention; it's meant to completely put them in Jim's shoes, who is just thrown into this new, infected world without preparation or knowledge of what to do. As the reawakening feature of the zombie horror genre, this thrilling movie has a massive rewatchability factor (and because it can be relatable in a current, post-pandemic world). Together with the sequel, 28 Weeks Later, this could also be excellent prep for the upcoming Boyle/Garland threequel, 28 Years Later.

5 'Dredd' (2012)

Directed by Pete Travis, Screenplay by Alex Garland

Dredd suffers from a triple problem: it's the most underrated Alex Garland screenplay, the most underrated comic-book adaptation, and generally, a heavily underrated action movie. Ask any fan, and they'll say Dredd is one of the best movies they've seen; Garland's beautifully crafted script followed the comic book story faithfully, adding his own spin on some of the more flexible details. Paired with Karl Urban's stellar performance as the honorable, stern, and closed-off Dredd, few people can actually find flaws in it.

Dredd is set in dystopian America, sometime in the 2080s. The East Coast is now Mega City One, a metropolis with a lot of violence. The people who can prevent and decide what to do with violent individuals are so-called judges. Dredd, as a judge, needs to train a newcomer, watch over her, and solve the violent crimes of a drug lord called Ma-Ma. Garland's interest in Dredd first came from the idea of writing a movie about one of the judges in the comics, Judge Death. But he realized Dredd has lots of potential, and with the help of the comic book's creator, John Wagner, he developed a script and, according to Karl Urban, ghost-directed the movie. Rewatching Dredd could be considered a hobby for most of the comic's fans.

4 'Annihilation' (2018)

Directed and Written for the Screen by Alex Garland

Jeff VanderMeer's first installment in the Southern Reach series, Annihilation, is Garland's sophomore directorial success. Annihilation follows a group of all-female scientists led by the biology professor and Army soldier Lena (Natalie Portman) entering a mysterious quarantined zone called Shimmer. Shimmer is a zone where various plant species thrive and animals are heavily mutated, seemingly showing that time passes differently within that area. The group consists of various experts, from a physicist to a geomorphologist, and their goal is to reach the zone's epicenter, a lighthouse near the coast.

Annihilation is a visual spectacle, led by a cohesive and extremely talented ensemble that, besides Portman, includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Tuva Novotny. Garland's strengths lie in spectacular world-building, bold use of color and juxtapositions, and, simply, the ability to tell a great story. Pair this with the fictional zone the Shimmer being full of secrets, and Annihilation is better when watched again and again. Maybe even right after reading the Southern Reach books.

3 'Civil War' (2024)

Directed and Written by Alex Garland