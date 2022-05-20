Alex Garland has without a doubt shaped what is considered “original science fiction” in the 21st Century. Garland’s third feature film as a director, Men, hits theaters this Friday, and will most definitely alienate general audiences and divide critics. Your opinion on each individual project may vary, but Garland’s writing never fails to start a conversation. As an “ideas guy,” Garland is both a classicalist and an innovator. Some of his concepts, such as the fast-moving zombies in 28 Days Later, have come to redefine their respective genres completely. However, Garland is also indebted to the past and has crafted many of his scripts in the style of beloved auteurs. He’s done his tributes to Stanley Kubrick with Sunshine, John McTiernan with Dredd, and David Cronenberg with Annihilation, with more than a few homages to Ridley Scott sprinkled throughout.

Garland’s stories are rarely ever the problem; it's the execution, the characters, and the thematic resonance that varies. However, he’s the type of writer who takes big swings, which should be celebrated regardless. Garland also merits praise for consistently putting women at the center of his stories, although the agency he grants them is up for debate. Here is every project developed by Garland, ranked worst to best. For the sake of accessibility, we are not including the direct-to-DVD adaptation of Garland’s novel The Tesseract, which is not available to stream.

9. Men

Unfortunately, Garland’s latest project is also his weakest. Men is certainly a strong directorial achievement; Garland delivers some truly sickening moments of body horror that would make even the most ardent of Cronenberg fans squirm. It’s an effective potboiler, but Garland fails to give his central character any defining traits beyond trauma. Harper (Jessie Buckley) is seemingly only seen through the context of her abuse, and despite Buckley’s subtle performance, Garland doesn’t give her enough room to explore the character. It’s admirable that he wanted to tackle toxic masculinity head-on. However, treating your characters like thematic totem poles isn’t the way to do it.

8. The Beach

The Beach is one of the weirder films inspired by Garland. Based on Garland’s 1996 novel of the same name (adapted by screenwriter John Hodge), it was the first collaboration between Garland and Danny Boyle. Boyle would later employ Garland as his primary writer during an interesting moment in his career, in which he moved away from British crime dramas to high concept sci-fi. The Beach is a straightforward adventure movie with a Lord of the Flies twist. It feels like exactly what it is: a watered-down version of Garland’s ideas into a somewhat mainstream studio blockbuster. Garland’s novel is more focused on the societal collapse of the beach paradise itself, but the film mostly focuses on the melodrama of Richard (Leonardo DiCaprio) trying to find himself. While entirely watchable, The Beach does contain what is perhaps DiCaprio’s worst performance ever.

7. Dredd

6. Devs

Devs is arguably Garland’s most ambitious project. Over the course of eight episodes, the Hulu series explores Silicon Valley tech culture, objective realism, determinism, artificial intelligence, trauma, and consumerism. It thoroughly fleshes out both Sonoya Mizuno’s traumatized analyst and Nick Offerman’s version of Larry Ellison, as well as a great cast of supporting characters. We see (in detail), how the events in both characters’ lives determine their perspective on the future. We also see a lot of other stuff. It’s impressive that Garland got the space to flesh out his ideas, but scenes in Devs run long, and there are maybe one too many philosophical conversations to keep up the momentum. Devs is as brilliant as it is frustrating.

5. Annihilation

The last third of Annihilation is perhaps the best thing that Garland has ever done. It’s a thoroughly weird, metatextual dissection of how nature goes through the cycles of life and death. Without hyperbole, it’s one of the most astounding science fiction movie endings since 2001: A Space Odyssey. The entire film is packed with creative uses of biological body horror but, once again, the fault lies in the characters themselves. Natalie Portman’s Lena has a terrific character arc and features a more understated performance from Portman. However, the supporting cast of Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Gina Rodriguez, and Jennifer Jason Leigh once again feel like stand-ins for Garland’s ideas rather than a compelling supporting cast. It’s unclear how much studio meddling there was. Certain elements of the beginning, particularly Lena’s relationship with her husband, Kane (Oscar Isaac), feel like Garland is rushing to get to the weird stuff that he actually cares about.

4. Sunshine

3. Never Let Me Go

Never Let Me Go is a great novel adapted by a great writer. Garland latches on to themes of mortality but attacks them through the premise of a coming-of-age love story. Kathy (Carey Mulligan), Ruth (Keira Knightley), and Tommy (Andrew Garfield) aren’t just facing their own potential deaths; they have to unpack all their illusions about adulthood. Garland doesn’t make the romance feel melodramatic and is clever with how he depicts world building. Instead of expository dumps, he introduces the macro through the micro. It’s easily his most emotionally devastating work to date.

2. Ex Machina

1. 28 Days Later

Garland’s most anarchic work to date, 28 Days Later is the most important zombie movie since George Romero’s original Night of the Living Dead. Too much of the film feels predictive now. Does the idea of not trusting whether someone has been vaccinated, isolated streets, and pillaged metroplexes sound familiar? Garland gives just enough detail about the origins of the pandemic to explain the premise, but ultimately he just focuses on one story amidst a larger crisis. We see snippets of what one experience looks like. His version of a “nuclear family” comes together naturally, and the emotional moments between Jim (Cillian Murphy), Selena (Naomi Harris), Frank (Brendan Gleeson), and Hannah (Megan Burns) feel authentic. It’s the best blend of emotion and concept in Garland’s entire filmography.

