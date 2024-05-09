The Big Picture Alex Hall is a standout reality TV villain with impeccable on-camera control.

Hall's flirtation with a co-worker creates intra-office disputes and internet fodder.

Hall's refusal to see her faults and tendency to escalate make her a fascinating villain.

Alex Hall is on track to become reality TV royalty. Her three seasons as one of the top real estate agents at the Oppenheim office in Selling the OC have showcased not only her luxurious listings, but also her control of the narrative in every on-camera exchange she engages in. Hall is so committed to her argument and so composed in her delivery that it is easy to imagine an alternate timeline where she is a top performing lawyer instead of a real estate agent. Her tenure on reality TV has been delightfully eventful and incredibly dramatic. But some situations are more difficult than others for her talent at verbal chess to have her come out looking like the hero and not the villain.

While appearing on Selling the OC, Hall openly flirted with a co-worker whose marriage to a famous actress eventually led to a very public divorce. Hall's situationship with coworker Tyler Stanaland has been the subject of intra-office disputes and much internet fodder, especially after Brittany Snow went on the Call Her Daddy podcast to talk about her side of the story in this strange triangle. Hall, for her part, refuses to accept blame surrounding her choices for even a moment. No matter who tries to make her understand how damning her position seems from the outside looking in.

Hall has also been in verbal dust-ups with each of the other women in the office at one point or another. Even her friendship with her closest ally, Polly Brindle, has the kind of teasing, mean-girl dynamic that most women would hope to leave back in high school. Hall's brash personality and her career in a high-end, cut-throat, luxury industry have created a tendency to double down rather than go back on a choice once made. This has shaped the picture of an intelligent woman who will smoothly say whatever it takes to get her way. It's a portrait that can appear flawed or flattering in different lights. That's because Hall is the best thing in reality TV, a villain who thinks she's a hero.

Selling The OC Jason Oppenheim, owner of the Oppenheim Group, expands the company opening a second office in Newport Beach. Release Date August 24, 2022 Cast Alexandra Jarvis , Ann Lauren , Alexandra Rose , Alexandra Harper Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 3

The Ex-Wife Enters the Chat in Alex Hall's Situationship

Image via Netflix

Hall's flirtation with Stanaland started in Season 1, and the timeline for their friendship and his then soon-to-be-divorce is messy. Hall and Stanaland were friends before they began their on-camera flirtation that finally found its end in Season 3 with his exit from the series. But their playful relationship and open flirtation were always a part of their on-camera dynamic, before he ever mentioned marital troubles on the show. They tried to remove the boundaries of friendship in Season 2, but even in Season 1, when he was supposed to be happily married, Hall was cuddling up with him on the beach during an office outing and playfully grabbing his nose with her mouth, in a move they called "noseys."

Just before the preview trailers for Season 3 began to air in April 2024, Stanaland's now ex-wife appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Snow used the platform to seemingly confirm that her ex-husband had indeed been unfaithful during their messy separation, saying "what people think happened, happened" with an unnamed costar from the reality series. And it seems that Hall took this personally, despite not being named. Snow was speaking about her experience of finding out her husband had been physically flirtatious with his co-stars on a reality series in real time as she watched it. Even though Snow could technically have been alluding to several women on the series, Hall refuses to take a punch without responding. Instead, she chose to draw more attention to the matter by speaking out as the target of Snow's remarks.

For her part, Hall finds Snow's descriptions of how she navigated her divorce "calculated," "cowardly," and "defamatory." She told Extra and Page Six that since Snow alluded to infidelity on her ex-husband's part, but did not name the other party, people were left to assume that it was definitely her who was involved. She thinks Snow is hiding behind discretion to play victim in a situation that, according to Hall, never happened. Hall expresses that she believes Snow alluding to infidelity within her marriage was a PR move in order to "gain traction" so the media would pay attention to her upcoming projects.

What seems to be clear from viewing Selling the OC is that when Hall feels threatened, she will bring a bazooka to a thumb-war. She will escalate the situation beyond what her "attacker" was ever prepared for, until they end up confused by her dizzying ability to spin the narrative. Even when others might see her as a villain in a scenario, she is convinced of her own inherent correctness. This comes across as an armor that she wears under the label of confidence. Despite her resistance to ever seeing herself in the wrong, her cast mates are happy to point out the error of her ways.

The Other Women on 'Selling the OC' Can't Pin Alex Hall Down

Image via Netflix

Brandi Marshall had a problem with the topic of office flirtations during Stanaland's marriage from the very beginning. She has also been the most successful when explaining to Hall exactly how her refusal to see things from other people's point of view affects her relationships. In Season 4, Marshall tells Hall that she finds it difficult to have conversations with her without it escalating into an argument. It is clear from this conversation that Marshall is tired of not being heard, especially when it comes to the topic of marriage and lines that people should not cross. Hall seems to only hear the rejection of Marshall no longer wanting her friendship, and misses the opportunity to truly reflect on how she could actually change the behaviors that are bothering her friend.

Related The Drama Gets Juicier In Season 3 Of 'Selling The OC' The new trailer makes clear that while the deals may be new, the drama carries over from last season.

Issues started in Season 1 between Hall and Kayla Cardona, and their relationship has never recovered since. Everything was fine between the two co-workers, until Cardona attempted to kiss Stanaland during an office evening out when the group was drinking. Hall passed her judgment at that time, expressing to Marshall that there was "no redemption" for Cardona. It's an ironically harsh stance, considering Hall would later identify herself as the woman who Snow was alluding to when speaking about what contributed to the end of her marriage. Hall also expressed that she felt Cardona would "play some victim sh--" to get out of looking bad for attempting to kiss a married man. Hall seems to often accuse people of playing the victim, especially when they are trying to express the ways they feel wronged by her, but in this case, when Cardona was apologizing for a poor choice while drinking.

Hall once accused Alexandra Rose of speaking to her client behind her back in Season 2, causing drama in the office as Rose refused to admit to the business faux-pas. In Season 1, Hall referred to Rose and Alexandra Jarvis as "tweedle-dee and tweedle-dum." Hall devours newbie Ali Harper in a verbal exchange in Season 3 where Harper has definitely caught Hall in a salacious lie, and somehow Hall defends her position so well that Harper ends up losing her cool and looking unprofessional at a showing for a swank listing. It seems that Hall struggles to empathize with the other women's perspective, and hates to admit that others are entitled to disagree with her. Hall is never one to back down from a confrontation, and is all too willing to engage when she feels someone has taken a shot at her.

Hall's issues with Cardona have carried through every season so far, and suspiciously started around the same time that Cardona made a move on a man she was also actively flirting with. Her distain for Cardona is clear when, in Season 3, she deliberately implies that her coworker is below the level of intelligence required to be manipulative. Hall has learned to be careful in her exchanges with Marshall, as their relationship has not recovered since Marshall objected to the flirtatious friendship between Hall and Stanaland during the end of his marriage. Hall's inability to convince Marshall to change her mind about the appropriateness of her behavior towards Stanaland remains an unspoken barrier between them. Her constant clashing with each of the women at the office has yet to convince Hall to pause and consider what role she might be playing in these confrontations.

Alex Hall Is Too Perfect A Villain To Be Any Kind Of Hero

Close

Hall is absolutely gorgeous, and can put together a stunning look. She doesn't coddle people's tender emotions, and when angered, has a biting tongue. When people seem to expect contrition from her, she is more likely to flip the story than to apologize. Her ability to bulldoze a conversation until she finds a narrative path that sounds acceptable to her is as shocking as it is admirable. These traits make her a fascinating figure on reality TV, if one that tends to come across as villainous in the edit.

Not all heroes wear capes, and not all villains have horns. As a strong-willed single-mom and independent woman in a high-end business, there is a lot to admire about Hall. But her bullheaded nature can be her Achilles' heel when it comes to working with a team, which the Oppenheim group professes to be. Not all friendships are superficial and light, and some women in the office seem to only be interested in authentic relationships where they can be honest with their friends if they think they are taking a misstep. Hall's stubborn refusal to see when she has hurt or offended others, her fascinating independent nature, and inability to avoid stepping into the ring at the smallest verbal provocation means that she is the best kind of villain on reality TV, one who is seemingly unaware of how her bad deeds come across. Selling the OC, and its viewership, are lucky to have her.

Catch all three seasons of Selling the OC on Netflix.